Jim Harbaugh's daughter Grace poses in swimsuit during her "revival" at Lake Tahoe

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Aug 04, 2025 06:24 GMT
Jim Harbaugh
Grace Harbaugh, daughter of Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, recently had a relaxing summer trip to Lake Tahoe, and she shared the pictures on Instagram on Friday.

In the first photo, Grace is lying on her stomach at the edge of a dock, sunbathing with her legs in the lake. In the second one, she is hugging a friend while both look out at a beautiful view of mountains and trees. The others also showed Harbaugh enjoying her time, one with nature.

"Revival," the caption of the Instagram post read.
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh shares his daughter, Grace, with his first wife, Miah Harbaugh.

Grace is one of three children from Jim and Miah’s marriage, alongside sons Jay and James. The couple divorced in 2006 after nearly a decade together.

Grace is a former Division I water polo player at the University of Michigan. She played 56 games, scored 26 points, and earned Academic All-Big Ten honors.

Jim Harbaugh's daughter Grace shared snaps from Hawaii visit in July

Jim Harbaugh's daughter Grace's vacation pictures in Lake Tahoe come one month after she holidayed in Kauai, Hawaii.

On July 2, she posted Instagram stories in an ocean-blue swimsuit, captioned “playing mermaids” with friends. Grace also took a dive into Hawaii’s natural tide pools.

"Peace of mind," the caption read on Instagram.
Grace also shared glimpses of her from Hawaii last month in a red satin slip dress with lace trim and a high slit.

"Kiss of life," she captioned the photo dump on Instagram.

Grace graduated from Michigan with a Bachelor of Arts in Criticism and Conservation and pursued a master’s in Business Management at Michigan’s Ross School.

Currently, she is working in the Entertainment & Culture Marketing department at United Talent Agency.

In a 2017 GQ interview, Jim reflected on how advice from others led him to avoid pressuring his older kids, Jay, James, and Grace, into sports. But with his younger children, whom he shares with his second wife, the Chargers HC had a shift in mindset.

