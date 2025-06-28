Jim Harbaugh’s daughter Grace Harbaugh rocks ocean-blue swimsuit during dreamy Hawaiian vacation

Jim Harbaugh's daughter, Grace Harbaugh, is spending quality time during the 2025 NFL offseason. While her father prepares for training camp, scheduled to start on Thursday, July 17, Grace is on vacation.

The former Michigan Wolverines water polo star is in Kaua'i, Hawaii, as she showed on her Instagram story. Harbaugh posted a couple of stories on Friday, first showing an ocean-blue swimsuit.

Credit: IG/graceharbaugh

She shared a video with one of her friends, saying they were playing mermaids.

Credit: IG/graceharbaugh

From 2020 through 2023, Jim Harbaugh's daughter, Grace, played 56 games, scoring 26 points with a 46.3 shot percentage. Her career-high in points (four) and goals (two) came against Salem University in 2023. She enrolled in the College of Literature, Science and the Arts while playing water polo.

She has been very active on social media in recent times, celebrating her father on Father's Day, but also sharing her excitement about J.J. McCarthy's upcoming first kid.

Jim Harbaugh credits Justin Herbert as one reason to take Chargers job

Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh will try to improve what they did last season (11-6 and second place in the AFC West). They added intriguing pieces during the offseason, including running back Omarion Hampton during the 2025 NFL draft.

During an appearance on "The Herd," Harbaugh told host Colin Cowherd that he was impressed by Herbert and other key veterans when he first met them.

"When I walked over to shake Justin Herbert's hand, you know, right away. There's a presence there. Same with Khalil Mack, there's a presence. When he talks, everybody's listening. When he's playing, everybody's watching."

"It's never what somebody says, it's never what they say, it's what they do. And that gets reinforced by how they train, how they go about their business, how they play the game of football."

He added:

"We have a saying that we really love, 'What you say, I can't even hear what you say. Because what you do speaks so loudly, that I can't even hear what you're saying.'"

After a shocking 40-22 Super Bowl LIX loss, the Kansas City Chiefs might not be as feared as they were in prior seasons. The Chargers, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders made multiple moves to have a better chance to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and Co.

Jim Harbaugh and Co. carry high expectations coming into 2025, and they hope they can finally move past the wild-card round in the Herbert era.

