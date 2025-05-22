Jim Harbaugh's daughter Grace reacts as JJ McCarthy and fiancée Katya Kuropas announce surprise pregnancy

Minnesota Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy and his fiancée Katya Kuropas just shared big news. They’re expecting a baby boy in September.
On Tuesday, Katya posted on Instagram:
“The best surprises come when you least expect them. Our sweet baby boy is arriving in September and we couldn’t be happier🍼.”
The couple also shared beautiful photos from a maternity shoot.
JJ and Katya have been together since high school at Nazareth Academy in Illinois. Even after JJ moved to IMG Academy for football, their relationship stayed strong. Now, after years of being together, they are getting ready to become parents.
Many people shared their happiness. Grace Harbaugh, daughter of current Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, wrote:
“So happy for you both!!!”
Jim Harbaugh was JJ McCarthy's coach on the Michigan Wolverines. The two won the national championship in 2024, after which both moved on to the NFL.
JJ replied with a simple and heartfelt:
“🤍🙏🏼”
This news comes as JJ prepares for his first full season with Minnesota. He was picked 10th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Vikings to be their future quarterback after Kirk Cousins left the team.
Unfortunately, he missed his rookie season due to a knee injury, but he’s now expected to be the starting quarterback in 2025, taking over from the departed Sam Darnold.
The McCarthys and Harbaughs will be reunited this season as the Vikings head to LA to take on the Chargers in Week 8. That game will be on October 23, several weeks after Kuropas' due date.
JJ McCarthy got engaged to Katya Kuropas in 2024
J.J. McCarthy popped the big question to then-girlfriend Katya Kuropas in January 2024. The move came after they dated for over five years.
McCarthy proposed after winning the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship with Michigan. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram with a sweet photoshoot.
"Me, You & Marley Forever & Ever✨," the caption read.
Last year, Katya went viral at the Minnesota Vikings training camp.
She rocked a purple tube top while supporting JJ McCarthy.
