Jim Harbaugh’s daughter Grace taps into West Coast vibe with trip to California's popular spot

The Harbaugh family is well-connected to California since the 2024 NFL season, when Jim became the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. His daughter Grace has been following in his steps, committing to Michigan University when he was the coach there and now living in California once again.
The NFL season does not kick off until September. As such, many players have been enjoying a period of vacation while they start their preparations through OTAs. With summer near its start, Grace posted a picture on Instagram of a visit to Manhattan Beach, a popular swim spot in California, on Monday.
"Good morning," Grace captioned the story.
Grace graduated from Michigan after playing water polo for the university. She graduated a few weeks after her father left to become the head coach for the Chargers.
Jim has seven sons: Jay, James, Grace, Addison, Katherine, Jack and John. The first three are from his first marriage with Miah Harbaugh, while the other four were born to Sarah Feuerborn.
Grace Harbaugh reacts as former Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy announces fatherhood
Another former Michigan athlete earned Grace's love on social media. Quarterback JJ McCarthy, who won the 2024 national championship with the Wolverines and now plays for the Minnesota Vikings, announced that his fiancée, Katya Kuropas, was pregnant.
Throughout his college career, McCarthy was coached by Grace's father, Jim. When news of the pregnancy was shared on May 20, she congratulated the couple on Instagram.
"So happy for you both!!!” Grace wrote.
Jim Harbaugh's Chargers to open the season against the Chiefs in Brazil
The Chargers will open their season in São Paulo, Brazil, on Sept. 5. This will be the second straight year where the NFL holds a Friday night game in Week 1, and once again, it will happen in the Southern Hemisphere, one day after the season's kickoff.
The Kansas City Chiefs are the designated opponent for the Chargers. This will be only the second time since the 2019 season that the league will host divisional games away from the U.S., with the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals playing in Mexico in 2022.
