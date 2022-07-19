"Courage to let the unborn be born" - Jim Harbaugh sends striking message on anti abortion law

Jim Harbaugh is a renowned and respected coach in both NFL and college football circles. The Michigan Wolverines head coach has been building his reputation since playing with the Chicago Bears in 1987.

Like many people across America, Jim Harbaugh has his own opinions on various topics. When it comes to the matter of abortion, Harbaugh recently shared his thoughts. As a keynote speaker at the Plymouth Right to Life event, he said the following:

“I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born... I love life. I believe in having a loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science are what drives these beliefs in me."

He proceeded to quote from the Bible:

"Quoting from Jeremiah, ‘Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you. Before you were born, I set you apart. I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.'”

He also spoke about how he had faith in the American people to create the right policies pertaining to all lives in America:

“Passions can make the process messy, but when combined with respect, it ultimately produces the best outcomes. This process has been passionate and messy, but I have faith in the American people to ultimately develop the right policies and laws for all lives involved."

Harbaugh provided the following take on morality and government:

"I recognize one’s personal thinking regarding morality of a particular action may differ from their thinking on whether government should make that action illegal. There are many things one may hold to be immoral, but the government appropriately allows because of some greater good or personal or constitutional right.”

He concluded his statement by saying that abortion isn’t a constitutional right and leads to the death of an unborn person:

“Ultimately, I don’t believe that is the case with abortion. Yes, there are conflicts between the legitimate rights of the mother and the rights of the unborn child. One resolution might involve incredible hardship for the mother, family and society. Another results in the death of an unborn person."

Jim Harbaugh and his coaching career in the NFL and Michigan

2021 Big Ten Championship - Iowa v Michigan

The 58-year-old will enter his eighth season as head coach of the Wolverines football program in 2022. He’s led the team to six bowl games with an overall record of 61- 24 in the regular season. Before taking over at Michigan in December 2014, he spent four seasons as the San Francisco 49ers head coach (2011 – 2014).

As 49ers head coach, Harbaugh led them to a 44 – 19 – 1 record and three straight appearances in the NFC Championship Game. In the 2012 season, San Francisco made it to Super Bowl 47, where he was defeated by his brother John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL Jim Harbaugh's 4 years as coach of the 49ers.

•49-22-1 (incl. playoffs)

•3 NFC C'ship Games

•1 Super Bowl Appearance http://t.co/CFWLXyjxbD Jim Harbaugh's 4 years as coach of the 49ers.•49-22-1 (incl. playoffs)•3 NFC C'ship Games•1 Super Bowl Appearance http://t.co/CFWLXyjxbD

He also played quarterback for the Wolverines from 1983 to 1986 and was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the first round of the 1986 NFL Draft. He played 14 seasons in the NFL, throwing 129 touchdowns and 117 interceptions.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Detroit Catholic and H/T Sportskeeda.

