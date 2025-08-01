"Jim Harbaugh is unreal" - 49ers insider throws shade at Kyle Shanahan over Trey Lance's development as Chargers QB impresses at HOF game 

Trey Lance was supposed to be the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback of the future, only for injuries, some poor play and eventually the emergence of Brock Purdy to derail that trajectory. Four years later, he is looking like a completely different player, and someone is taking notice.

On Thursday, the 2021 No. 3 draft pick saw his first in-game action as a Los Angeles Charger and immediately impressed, throwing a touchdown to tight end Will Dissly within the first three minutes of the game. Sports Illustrated's Grant Cohn marveled at his massive improvement in technique and performance, crediting it to the guidance of coach Jim Harbaugh:

Grant Cohn @grantcohn LINK Since when does Trey Lance throw with touch?? Jim Harbaugh is unreal.

He later added:

Grant Cohn @grantcohn LINK The difference between Jim Harbaugh and Kyle Shanahan is Harbaugh actually played quarterback and Shanahan did not.

Later in the second quarter, Lance threw for another six, this time to rookie wideout KeAndre Lambert-Smith. He would finish the first half with 9-for-12 passing attempts completed for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

Chris Simms: Trey Lance "fighting for his NFL life" in 2025 preseason

While Trey Lance is unlikely to unseat Justin Herbert for the starting spot, he stands a good chance of usurping the backup spot from Taylor Heinicke. Sports Illustrated's Andrew Parsaud wrote before the game:

"Don't write off Lance just yet, as he's reportedly taken the most snaps with the second-team offense during training camp so far. ... While his career hasn't gone as he would've hoped thus far, this is a major opportunity for Lance to show he belongs."

And for Chris Simms, the Hall of Fame Game will set the tone for where he stands in his career. The former quarterback told Mike Florio on NBC's "PFT Live" on Wednesday (Timestamp- 0:52 onwards):

"Well, he's fighting for his NFL life, his NFL career. That's where he's at. They got Taylor Heinicke, so now he's the third-stringer. They got (rookie UDFA) DJ Uiagalelei... There's question marks around the NFL. This is not only an audition for him to make the team, but again, just to stay on the radar, put good film on.

"I feel like Trey Lance still has some of the same issues that we talked about when he was coming out in the draft. ... and then some of those same things that we saw in Dallas. ... That's what's gonna be cool to see," he added.

The Chargers' next preseason game is against the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 10. Kickoff is scheduled at 1:05 pm PT on KCBS.

