  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Jim Harbaugh is unreal" - 49ers insider throws shade at Kyle Shanahan over Trey Lance's development as Chargers QB impresses at HOF game 

"Jim Harbaugh is unreal" - 49ers insider throws shade at Kyle Shanahan over Trey Lance's development as Chargers QB impresses at HOF game 

By Andre Castillo
Published Aug 01, 2025 01:48 GMT
Trey Lance has gone from struggling under Kyle Shanahan to flourishing under Jim Harbaugh - via Getty/CMS
Trey Lance has gone from struggling under Kyle Shanahan to flourishing under Jim Harbaugh (Source: Getty/CMS)

Trey Lance was supposed to be the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback of the future, only for injuries, some poor play and eventually the emergence of Brock Purdy to derail that trajectory. Four years later, he is looking like a completely different player, and someone is taking notice.

Ad

On Thursday, the 2021 No. 3 draft pick saw his first in-game action as a Los Angeles Charger and immediately impressed, throwing a touchdown to tight end Will Dissly within the first three minutes of the game. Sports Illustrated's Grant Cohn marveled at his massive improvement in technique and performance, crediting it to the guidance of coach Jim Harbaugh:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He later added:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Later in the second quarter, Lance threw for another six, this time to rookie wideout KeAndre Lambert-Smith. He would finish the first half with 9-for-12 passing attempts completed for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

Chris Simms: Trey Lance "fighting for his NFL life" in 2025 preseason

While Trey Lance is unlikely to unseat Justin Herbert for the starting spot, he stands a good chance of usurping the backup spot from Taylor Heinicke. Sports Illustrated's Andrew Parsaud wrote before the game:

Ad
"Don't write off Lance just yet, as he's reportedly taken the most snaps with the second-team offense during training camp so far. ... While his career hasn't gone as he would've hoped thus far, this is a major opportunity for Lance to show he belongs."

And for Chris Simms, the Hall of Fame Game will set the tone for where he stands in his career. The former quarterback told Mike Florio on NBC's "PFT Live" on Wednesday (Timestamp- 0:52 onwards):

Ad
"Well, he's fighting for his NFL life, his NFL career. That's where he's at. They got Taylor Heinicke, so now he's the third-stringer. They got (rookie UDFA) DJ Uiagalelei... There's question marks around the NFL. This is not only an audition for him to make the team, but again, just to stay on the radar, put good film on.
Ad
"I feel like Trey Lance still has some of the same issues that we talked about when he was coming out in the draft. ... and then some of those same things that we saw in Dallas. ... That's what's gonna be cool to see," he added.
youtube-cover

The Chargers' next preseason game is against the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 10. Kickoff is scheduled at 1:05 pm PT on KCBS.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications