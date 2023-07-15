Jim Irsay has amassed a great deal of wealth in his life and is worth close to $4 billion, according to Forbes. The 64-year-old owner of the Colts has also amassed a remarkable collection of souvenirs.

One such example is the Stetson hat of former Texas governor John Connally was gave the hat as a gift to JFK at an event in 1963. Sadly, Connally never had the chance, as JFK was assassinated hours before the event.

Irsay was offered $1.15 billion for his collection but rejected the offer. He explained that his massive collection is more than an investment to him:

"I've been offered $1.15 billion for the collection in totality by someone in the Middle East. I turned it down because, to me, No. 1, it's priceless. And No. 2, I never started the collection for that reason, to look at it and say, 'Oh, this is going to be a great investment.'"

The Stetson hat tied into JFK's assassination in 1963. Credit: ESPN and Indianapolis Colts

Jim Irsay's collection includes a number of guitars, including a "Black Strat" worth $3.19 million. The Indianapolis Colts owner also has the belt of former boxing great Muhammad Ali after his 1974 win over George Foreman in Zaire.

Irsay also noted that the collection has more value than money:

"I've pondered questions such as what real currency does a memory have? How did the memory serve us? Did it help form who you are? There are historic moments that shifted the whole world. History is just an incredible teacher for us."

Irsay holds a tour of his collection for the public so that football fans and people across the country can see the history in person.

What is the Colts net worth under Jim Irsay?

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay

The Colts have a net worth of $3.8 billion, according to Forbes, which ranks them 22nd among NFL franchises. Jim Irsay's father, Robert, bought the team in July 1972, when they were in Baltimore.

Jim would become the owner of the Colts following his father's death in 1997.

Since then, the Colts have made 16 playoff appearances and made it to two Super Bowls. They won it all in the 2006 season while coming up short in the 2009 season.

