"Super inspiring" - NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson cites Tom Brady as his inspiration 

The fascination of Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro quarterback Tom Brady changing teams and winning another Super Bowl at the age of 43 goes beyond anything in his sport.

Racing legend Jimmie Johnson is one of the rare athletes who is right along on par with the quarterback. Johnson and Brady each have seven championships in their respective sports and are in their forties (Johnson turned 46 on 17 September). Both men are still going at it in sports that are demanding.

As per the Tampa Bay Times, Johnson said Friday that he loved Brady’s success and the message it sends for “us 40-year-olds that can’t let go and want to keep going." He added:

“I’ll add my name to the list of many ... and just say what he accomplished is amazing and super inspiring”

Johnson, akin to Brady, is trying something very different. Johnson has not only switched teams but also series. The NASCAR champ went from NASCAR’s distinguished Cup Series to IndyCar, a different kind of race and track. Johnson finished in 19th place in his first appearance in IndyCar and wrecked twice at his debut at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Johnson mentioned the commonality between him and the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver feels that it is the crowd of people that surround an athlete, and especially their family, that keeps them driven. Johnson outlined how his wife Chandra Janway (and her knowledge of him) has been one of the overriding reasons for his success. He said: “It has so much to do with the people who surround you."

No end in sight for Brady and Johnson

Even though he does not know the Buccaneers quarterback on a personal level, Johnson asserts Tom Brady looks to have that support from home and family that is a shared factor in both of their continual success. Nevertheless, both Tom Brady and Jimmie Johnson are still getting the job done in the NFL and IndyCar respectively. The way things are going, neither is near the finish line in their career yet.

Every athlete has a climax point, beyond which pure talent just does not get it done anymore. Past that point, it is the preparation of cognitive and physical health which is vital to any athlete’s longevity. Needless to say, it is only the elite few who can alter their age and not let it impact their production. Brady at 43 and Johnson at 46 are prime examples of that.

