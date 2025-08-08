Jimmie Ward Arrested Again: Texans DB facing jail time 57 days after arrest on felony assault charge 

Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward is in hot water yet again. Just 57 days after his first arrest for alleged felony assault, county records confirm Ward was arrested again on Thursday, adding another serious legal blow to his offseason.MLFootball @_MLFootballLINK🚨JUST IN: Houston #Texans starting DB Jimmie Ward has been ARRESTED again today, per county records. Ward was also arrested a month ago after his fiancé alleged that he tried to strangle her and was taken into custody. Ward denied those allegations but was just arrested again.Ward, a projected starter in the Texans’ secondary, was previously arrested on June 12 following a domestic incident in Magnolia, Texas.Ward denied the original claims on the June 12 arrest, but now finds himself in even hotter water. He was booked at 5:08 p.m. on Thursday and remains in custody. Court documents list the offense as an “Order of Arrest / Felony,” with no bail type specified.With back-to-back arrests, Ward’s NFL future seems to be on extremely shaky ground.Also Read: Texans DB Jimmie Ward gets charged with felony assault in family violence case What happened between Jimmie Ward and his fiancée?Jimmie Ward went from leading the secondary in Houston to facing serious legal heat after an early morning incident involving his fiancée on June 12. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the 33-year-old safety was arrested after allegedly assaulting, strangling and threatening his partner at their Magnolia home.Deputies responded to an assault-in-progress call around 4:30 a.m. and arrested Ward without incident. He was charged with Assault Family Violence Impeding Breath/Circulation, a third-degree felony that could land him up to 10 years behind bars and $10,000 in fines.Ward had previously been viewed as a locker room cornerstone, especially after inking a one-year, $10M extension this offseason. After foot surgery in December, he was eyeing a full return for training camp, but his legal situation could bench him indefinitely.Team spokesperson Omar Majzoub said in June:“We are aware of the report involving Jimmie Ward. We are gathering information and have no further comment at this time.”With C.J. Gardner-Johnson and rookie Calen Bullock waiting in the wings, Houston's secondary may be forced to pivot quickly.