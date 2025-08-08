  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jimmie Ward Arrested Again: Texans DB facing jail time 57 days after arrest on felony assault charge 

Jimmie Ward Arrested Again: Texans DB facing jail time 57 days after arrest on felony assault charge 

By Prasen
Published Aug 08, 2025 01:52 GMT
Detroit Lions v Houston Texans - Source: Getty
Jimmie Ward arrested again - Source: Getty

Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward is in hot water yet again. Just 57 days after his first arrest for alleged felony assault, county records confirm Ward was arrested again on Thursday, adding another serious legal blow to his offseason.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ward, a projected starter in the Texans’ secondary, was previously arrested on June 12 following a domestic incident in Magnolia, Texas.

Ward denied the original claims on the June 12 arrest, but now finds himself in even hotter water. He was booked at 5:08 p.m. on Thursday and remains in custody. Court documents list the offense as an “Order of Arrest / Felony,” with no bail type specified.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

With back-to-back arrests, Ward’s NFL future seems to be on extremely shaky ground.

Also Read: Texans DB Jimmie Ward gets charged with felony assault in family violence case

What happened between Jimmie Ward and his fiancée?

Jimmie Ward went from leading the secondary in Houston to facing serious legal heat after an early morning incident involving his fiancée on June 12. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the 33-year-old safety was arrested after allegedly assaulting, strangling and threatening his partner at their Magnolia home.

Ad

Deputies responded to an assault-in-progress call around 4:30 a.m. and arrested Ward without incident. He was charged with Assault Family Violence Impeding Breath/Circulation, a third-degree felony that could land him up to 10 years behind bars and $10,000 in fines.

Ward had previously been viewed as a locker room cornerstone, especially after inking a one-year, $10M extension this offseason. After foot surgery in December, he was eyeing a full return for training camp, but his legal situation could bench him indefinitely.

Ad

Team spokesperson Omar Majzoub said in June:

“We are aware of the report involving Jimmie Ward. We are gathering information and have no further comment at this time.”

With C.J. Gardner-Johnson and rookie Calen Bullock waiting in the wings, Houston's secondary may be forced to pivot quickly.

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications