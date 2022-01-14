"Garoppolo’s future in the NFL is at stake" - 49ers Insider gives major trade update on Jimmy G

Jimmy Garoppolo's future in San Francisco was on a timer the second the 49ers selected Trey Lance. Having been in and out of the team this season due to injuries, it is thought by many that this will be the 30-year-old's last year in San Francisco.

With Lance clearly the future of the franchise, it is thought that Jimmy G is on the way out, despite making the playoffs this season. Only a Super Bowl win would calm down the rumors, perhaps not even that.

One 49ers insider, Nick Wagoner, was asked to write about the team's quarterback by Seth Walder, who works for ESPN and gives his rankings on the quarterbacks in the playoffs. Wagoner believes that San Francisco's current quarterback's future with the organization is at stake. He stated that the 30-year-old has dealt with the pressure well this season.

“Garoppolo’s future in the NFL is at stake,” Wagoner wrote. “No big deal, right? This is most likely his last ride in San Francisco before Lance takes the keys to the car next season. But Garoppolo has handled this situation well, and a strong postseason would not only strengthen his position in the trade market but also earn him a lucrative contract wherever he lands.”

Jimmy Garoppolo's last ride in San Francisco?

When a team trades three first-round picks and a 2022 third-round pick to move from pick 12 to pick three in the NFL draft, the organization is sending a message that the player they are selecting is the future of the franchise. That guy is Trey Lance.

The 49ers would not have used all that draft capital to simply have Lance waiting in the wings for two years (if Jimmy stays on in 2022). Lance will be handed the keys to the kingdom and his time as the face of the franchise will begin.

Nick Wagoner @nwagoner Now that the playoffs are here, #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is well aware that the next game he plays could be his last with the team. But he’s trying to ride it as long as he can. Reporting for SportsCenter this evening… Now that the playoffs are here, #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is well aware that the next game he plays could be his last with the team. But he’s trying to ride it as long as he can. Reporting for SportsCenter this evening… https://t.co/XkR5rSC8C7

For Jimmy G, this current playoff push will be used to put himself in the shop window of teams who are looking for a quarterback, and there are plenty. The 49ers will silently be hoping that he performs well to help increase his value and potentially get something decent in return for the 30-year-old.

KNBR @KNBR Kyle Shanahan on Jimmy Garoppolo:



"He was unbelievable today." Kyle Shanahan on Jimmy Garoppolo:"He was unbelievable today." https://t.co/KANtslA1QB

His future was murky at best at the start of the year with Lance thought of as his natural successor. That has always been the case and will likely come to fruition in the offseason. It is part of a football player's life, and Garoppolo will likely be on the move and looking for a new place to call home in 2022.

Edited by Piyush Bisht