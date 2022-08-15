"He didn't return calls, texts" - Jimmy Garoppolo repeatedly ignored coaches after 49ers made him highest paid QB in NFL

Jimmy Garoppolo won't be playing in San Francisco this season, that's for sure. But where he will play is anyone’s guess at this point, with very few quarterback spots available at the moment.

However, with concerning stories about Garoppolo now emerging in the media with increasing regularity, his chances of landing a new gig seem to be diminishing. The latest caveat comes straight from a San Francisco 49ers coach, via the San Francisco Chronicle.

The anonymous coach recalled the moments following the announcement of Jimmy Garoppolos' $137.5 million, five-year contract in 2017. He said:

“Once he left that press conference, nobody heard from him for weeks and weeks. He didn’t return calls, he didn’t return texts — he basically just vanished. And we were looking at each other going, ‘What just happened?’”

The quarterback's vanishing act has become a staple of most offseasons, and this year was no exception. But Garoppolo then took it one step further. He underwent surgery on his right shoulder without feeling the need to mention it to his employers.

As the clock ticks down on Garoppolo's tenure in Santa Clara, the split is quietly becoming a little more acrimonious. The 49ers are now all in on Trey Lance, and it looks as if they are still on the outs with their former franchise quarterback.

Possible destinations for Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo has been linked to several teams this offseason but he remains a 49er...for now. The reasons for that are three-fold: First, he is still recovering from shoulder surgery. Second, quarterback needy teams have chosen other options. Finally, the league knows that the 49ers will need to cut him before the season starts.

With only weeks remaining before the big kick-off, many experts believe there to be only two logical destinations, barring any injuries. The options are either the Seattle Seahawks or the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland's interest will be dependent on the length of the suspension handed down to Deshuan Watson, with the NFL seeking a year-long ban. With the Browns having invested plenty of future draft capital in securing the services of Watson, any deal would most likely occur once the 49ers cut ties.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks are currently in the midst of a quarterback battle, which Geno Smith is apparently winning. For a large proportion of the Seahawks 12th man fanbase, that should be enough for the franchise to pull the trigger on a Garoppolo trade before he gets to the open market.

