NFL Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo trade to Commanders was agonizingly close before shoulder surgery killed deal

Jimmy Garoppolo was at the center of many trade rumors during the offseason. According to a recent report from NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Washington Commanders had a deal in place to acquire the veteran quarterback from the San Francisco 49ers, but it fell through when Garoppolo elected to have shoulder surgery.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%… The 49ers had the parameters of a trade agreement in place that would have sent Jimmy Garoppolo to the Commanders at this year's scouting combine, but the deal fell apart once the QB decided to have shoulder surgery, per source. The 49ers had the parameters of a trade agreement in place that would have sent Jimmy Garoppolo to the Commanders at this year's scouting combine, but the deal fell apart once the QB decided to have shoulder surgery, per source.nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%…

Garoppolo injured his throwing shoulder during the 2021 season, but was able to play through the pain. Surgery was reportedly recommended but not necessarily required, but Garoppolo elected to move forward with the procedure. The idea was to avoid the risk of complicating the injury further.

According to a report by Schefter, this decision forced the Commanders to change their minds about acquiring him. They apparently had a trade worked out with the 49ers that both teams agreed to in principle. However, the Commaders backed out when Garoppolo decided on surgery because they weren't willing to wait for him to recover.

The Commanders instead explored other options in the trade market before eventually acquiring Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts. They were seeking a veteran upgrade at the position, and while they may not have landed their first choice, they accomplished their goal.

Why was Jimmy Garoppolo on the trade block in 2022?

Jimmy Garoppolo - San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Despite a relatively successful run as the 49ers quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo lost his starting role to Trey Lance during the offseason. The 49ers traded up in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Lance with the third overall pick. After serving as Garoppolo's back-up for a year, head coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers organization decided it was time to give Lance a shot as the starter.

Disaster struck for Lance during Week 2 of the season when he fractured his fibula. His leg injury would require season-ending surgery, opening the door for Garoppolo to take over as the starting quarterback once again moving forward.

It worked out for the 49ers in the end that they were unable to trade Garoppolo. They now need him to prevent Lance's injury from completely derailing their season. He has helped the 49ers reach the NFL playoffs twice in the last three years while accumulating a 4-2 postseason record. Garoppolo even made it to the Super Bowl in the 2020 season, where San Francisco were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs 31-20.

The question remains as to whether he can lead them there again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far