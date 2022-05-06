Ranking 5 worst decisions of the 2022 NFL offseason ft. Carson Wentz and Davante Adams

The 2022 NFL offseason has been one of the most eventful of all time. It has been loaded with blockbuster trades and major free-agent signings, as NFL teams look to shake up their rosters for the upcoming season.

While many of the transactions during the 2022 NFL offseason made sense for all involved, there have been some that look questionable at best. Here are five of the worst moves of the 2022 NFL offseason so far.

Worst moves of the 2022 NFL offseason

#5 - Dallas Cowboys trade Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns for almost nothing

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper

A legitimate case can be made for why it made sense for the Dallas Cowboys to move on from Amari Cooper during the 2022 NFL offseason. The main reason being his contract situation. He earns an AAV of $20 million per season and has been passed by CeeDee Lamb on the depth chart, making him an expensive second option at wide receiver.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Why would the #Cowboys trade Amari Cooper? It's not just the money this year. It's also that they have a No. 1 WR already on the roster. Why would the #Cowboys trade Amari Cooper? It's not just the money this year. It's also that they have a No. 1 WR already on the roster. https://t.co/1OqrwJBxDR

Trading Cooper seemed like the best option for the Cowboys because the team needed to free up some cap space during the offseason. The issue with the trade for the Cowboys is that they gave him away for next to nothing. The Cleveland Browns just gave up a fifth-round pick for Cooper, which doesn't seem worth it for the Cowboys.

#4 - Green Bay Packers trade away Davante Adams rather than pay him

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams

Davante Adams was seeking to become the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history during the 2022 NFL offseason. It's fair to say he earned it while leading the NFL in receiving yards over the last four years combined.

The Packers refused to pay Adams exactly what he was seeking, so they placed the franchise tag on him. Adams informed them that he would refuse to play during the 2022 NFL season on the tag, so he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. They gave him the contract he was looking for.

Worst transactions of the 2022 NFL offseason

#3 - Dallas Cowboys botch re-signing Randy Gregory

Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Randy Gregory

The Dallas Cowboys' decision to re-sign Randy Gregory will be one of their top prioties during the 2022 NFL offseason. One of the reasons why they traded away Amari Cooper was to free up the necessary cap space to extend Gregory.

After initially agreeing to terms on the financial part of the contract, Gregory backed out of the deal because he was frustrated with some of the finer details that the Cowboys wanted to add to the contract. He, instead, signed a new contract with the Denver Broncos.

#2 - Jacksonville Jaguars overpay for Christian Kirk

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk

Christian Kirk entered the 2022 NFL offseason as a free agent wide receiver with youth and upside, but wasn't really considered by many to be an elite talent at the position. The Jacksonville Jaguars apparently disagreed with that opinion by signing him to a massive contract.

uSTADIUM @uSTADIUM Headed to #DUUUVAL on a maybe-way-too-overpriced contract... Christian Kirk is a DEEP THREAT Headed to #DUUUVAL on a maybe-way-too-overpriced contract... Christian Kirk is a DEEP THREAT 🔥 https://t.co/3MZ7sCoYOF

The Jaguars gave Kirk a four-year contract worth $72 million with more than half of it coming in guaranteed money. The move appears to be a huge gamble, as Kirk has never reached 80 receptions or 1,000 receiving yards in any season of his entire career.

#1 - Washington Commanders make a desperate trade for Carson Wentz

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz

The Washington Commanders claimed they would be aggressive in their pursuit of finding an upgrade to their quarterback position during the 2022 NFL offseason. While it makes sense to believe they need to do better than Taylor Heinicke to be legitimate contenders this year, they may have reached for Carson Wentz.

The Commanders surrendered multiple draft picks in the first three rounds to acquire the questionable quarterback. They also took on his massive AAV of $32 million. Wentz has thrown 22 interceptions and fumbled 18 times over the last two seasons while posting a 12-16 record. The Commanders may have done the Indianapolis Colts a favor by taking him.

