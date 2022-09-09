Kyle Shanahan laughs off suggestion that Jimmy Garoppolo's return means 49ers don't have faith in Trey Lance: "It sounds like a fan talking and they have zero idea of what they're talking about"  

The San Francisco 49ers named Trey Lance as their starting quarterback a few months ago. Following that, they tried to trade Jimmy Garoppolo. Unfortunately, they couldn't get any good suitors for their former starting quarterback.

As a result, the 49ers decided to retain the services of Garoppolo. They restructured his contract into a team-friendly deal that gave them more cap flexibility. Moreover, the window of Garoppolo getting traded is still open if a good offer arrives.

Many people around the league believed that the 49ers kept the quarterback because they don't have full faith in Lance. Recently, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shut down those critics.

He has full faith in Lance, and that could be observed by the comments he made recently:

"It sounds like a fan talking and they have zero idea of what they're talking about. Not to insult a fan or anything."

Kyle Shanahan on KNBR on national-level media saying that Jimmy Garoppolo is back because the 49ers don't believe in Trey Lance:



Lance is being backed heavily by the 49ers. He has all the tools around him to excel, and due to that, the pressure will be on him to succeed. The former Bison quarterback just needs confidence to believe in himself and ignore his critics.

The ceiling of this 49ers team with Trey Lance is a Super Bowl win and there aren't many who think otherwise.

Trey Lance will be up against another talented young quarterback in Week 1

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

The San Francisco 49ers will be facing the Chicago Bears in Week 1 of the regular season. Trey Lance will go up against Justin Fields, and it will be a great battle between the two young quarterbacks.

Both Fields and Lance were drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Unsurprisingly, both sides are under pressure this season. Lance has better pieces around him compared to Fields, who doesn't have that luxury.

The Bears didn't make the situation any easier for their young quarterback by adding any big names. However, they do have a new head coach in Matt Eberflus. Hopefully, he will be able to bring the best out of Justin Fields, as the former Ohio State quarterback is a very talented player.

Both Fields and Lance have many people to prove wrong. The battle between these two young bulls will be quite fascinating, and the fans will be ready to see them in Week 1.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit KNBR and H/T Sportskeeda.

