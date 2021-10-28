"Just not good enough" - NFL analyst lambastes 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo's latest outing, a 30-18 loss to Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts, was poor. The weather did play a factor as Garoppolo threw for only 181 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Brian Baldinger, a former NFL offensive lineman with the Dallas Cowboys, Colts and Eagles, was asked about Garoppolo as a starting quarterback in the NFL when he was on 95.7 The Game's The Morning Roast show, and his comments seem to echo the views of several pundits and NFL fans alike.

"Well, he's just not good enough," Baldinger said, per 49erswebzone.com. "He's just not good enough. He's not accurate enough. There's only five [quarterbacks] — I don't think there's 10 of them in this league — where you can just count on them every single week. There's just not that many. And so, you're asking Jimmy to be stick accurate, almost every throw, and especially on third down to stay on the field. And he's just not that guy right now."

It is hard to disagree with Baldinger and his assessment of Garoppolo and as mentioned above, the weather would have had an impact on his play but Carson Wentz handled the conditions far better (that horrible red zone pick aside) and Garoppolo is thought to be a better quarterback than Wentz.

Steve Berman @BASportsGuy Joe Staley has had enough. "I think (Jimmy Garoppolo) has consistently played poor to where you think about turning it over to Trey Lance." Joe Staley has had enough. "I think (Jimmy Garoppolo) has consistently played poor to where you think about turning it over to Trey Lance." https://t.co/RR5l43xGjM

At this stage it remains to be seen as to whether Garoppolo will be the 49ers starting quarterback next season but he will have a chance at redemption on Sunday when he travels to take on Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

It hasn't been an easy ride for Jimmy Garoppolo

When Jimmy Garoppolo was traded to the San Francisco 49ers, the franchise thought they were solving their quarterback troubles for the next decade. Fresh off a decent stint as Tom Brady's backup in New England, Garoppolo was thought to be the next "big thing" in the NFL.

However, things have not gone the way they were expected for the 29-year old. Traded for a second-round pick in the 2018 Draft, Garoppolo's 49ers career has been hit-and-miss for the most part.

In truth, Garoppolo has had one good season in San Francisco: the 2019 season where he led the 49ers to a 13-3 record, throwing for 3978 passing yards with 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Garoppolo managed to get his team to the Super Bowl that year but ultimately lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-20.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Asked if he will start Jimmy Garoppolo vs. the Bears, Kyle Shanahan said: “I would guess so. … We had two QBs hurting this week. Jimmy was able to come back and play. We'll see if Trey [Lance] can next week, we're still not sure yet, but I got a lot of things to figure out.” Asked if he will start Jimmy Garoppolo vs. the Bears, Kyle Shanahan said: “I would guess so. … We had two QBs hurting this week. Jimmy was able to come back and play. We'll see if Trey [Lance] can next week, we're still not sure yet, but I got a lot of things to figure out.”

That season was thought to be the coming-out party for "Jimmy G." However, injuries and poor quarterback play have led many to think he is not the answer to the franchise's problems. The organization has potentially one eye on the future as they drafted his replacement, Trey Lance, with the third pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Chris Biderman @ChrisBiderman "Jimmy Garoppolo gives us the best chance to win" is not a message that works when you sell the farm to replace him. "Jimmy Garoppolo gives us the best chance to win" is not a message that works when you sell the farm to replace him.

While the starting job is Garoppolo's for now, many fans have been calling for Lance to get an extended run in the team to see where exactly the 21-year- old is with his play.

