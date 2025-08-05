"Jimmy Haslam broke the code" - Asante Samuel accuses 32 NFL teams of collusion to conspire against Shedeur Sanders

Asante Samuel didn’t hold back in the latest episode of his podcast while speaking about Shedeur Sanders. The former cornerback believes all 32 NFL teams worked together to keep Sanders from being drafted early, and only one person stood up against it.“Jimmy Haslam, finally came forward to address who was responsible for drafting Shedeur Sanders,” Samuel said on Tuesday, via the &quot;Say What Needs To Be Said&quot; podcast. “My instincts told me Jimmy Haslam broke the code between owners by stepping up and drafting Shedeur Sanders. That’s exactly what happened in my opinion.”Shedeur, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, was picked in the fifth round in April.Samuel said that drop was “intentional.&quot;He added that team owners had a silent agreement. They avoided Sanders no matter how talented he was. Samuel believes they didn’t want the attention the rookie and his father would bring.&quot;For Shedeur to have made it to the fifth round makes it obvious something was going on behind the scenes concerning him in the draft process,&quot; Samuel said. &quot;I think 32 teams were intent on not drafting Shedeur Sanders and making him go undrafted. That is so sad.&quot;Samuel also said Browns owner Jimmy Haslam couldn’t resist Sanders’s talent because their quarterback situation was a mess.“They’ve been going through quarterbacks for the past 10 years,&quot; Samuel said. &quot;There have been a ton of quarterbacks from Ken Dorsey to Joe Flacco. Nobody has been producing at the quarterback position for the Browns.”Interestingly, Samuel thinks that while Haslam stepped in, Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry never planned to pick Sanders and it was Haslam's last-minute choice.“For some reason it wasn’t Shedeur Sanders,&quot; Samuel said. &quot;For some reason, it was Dillon Gabriel, which I believe was the plan until Jimmy Haslam made an executive decision to step in and tell Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski it was time to take Shedeur. He broke the code. It’s so obvious and bad, man.”Joe Flacco is leading the quarterback room, while Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel are battling for backup reps.Sanders is next, despite preseason hype, and Tyler Huntley was signed as a fifth quarterback amid injuries.Shedeur Sanders listed as 4th-string QB on Browns’ first unofficial depth chartThe Cleveland Browns released their first unofficial depth chart for the season. Fans were shocked to see Shedeur Sanders listed as the fourth-string quarterback.Here's a look at the quarterback order.Joe FlaccoKenny PickettDillon GabrielShedeur SandersAt Day 4 of Browns training camp on July 26, Sanders completed 8 of 11 passes with three touchdowns, including a deep strike to Luke Floriea.On Day 5, he went 9-for-9 with two touchdowns.On Day 10, he returned from arm soreness and went 7 of 9, connecting with Diontae Johnson and Floriea again on highlight throws.Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski praised Sanders’ work ethic and post-practice reps.With the Browns likely to keep only three quarterbacks, Sanders likely needs a preseason breakout to secure a roster spot.