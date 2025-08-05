  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Jimmy Haslam broke the code" - Asante Samuel accuses 32 NFL teams of collusion to conspire against Shedeur Sanders

"Jimmy Haslam broke the code" - Asante Samuel accuses 32 NFL teams of collusion to conspire against Shedeur Sanders

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Aug 05, 2025 18:53 GMT
&quot;Jimmy Haslam broke the code&quot; - Asante Samuel accuses 32 NFL teams of collusion to conspire against Shedeur Sanders
Asante Samuel accuses 32 NFL teams of collusion to conspire against Shedeur Sanders (image credits: IMAGN)

Asante Samuel didn’t hold back in the latest episode of his podcast while speaking about Shedeur Sanders. The former cornerback believes all 32 NFL teams worked together to keep Sanders from being drafted early, and only one person stood up against it.

Ad
“Jimmy Haslam, finally came forward to address who was responsible for drafting Shedeur Sanders,” Samuel said on Tuesday, via the "Say What Needs To Be Said" podcast. “My instincts told me Jimmy Haslam broke the code between owners by stepping up and drafting Shedeur Sanders. That’s exactly what happened in my opinion.”

Shedeur, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, was picked in the fifth round in April.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Samuel said that drop was “intentional."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He added that team owners had a silent agreement. They avoided Sanders no matter how talented he was. Samuel believes they didn’t want the attention the rookie and his father would bring.

"For Shedeur to have made it to the fifth round makes it obvious something was going on behind the scenes concerning him in the draft process," Samuel said. "I think 32 teams were intent on not drafting Shedeur Sanders and making him go undrafted. That is so sad."
Ad

Samuel also said Browns owner Jimmy Haslam couldn’t resist Sanders’s talent because their quarterback situation was a mess.

“They’ve been going through quarterbacks for the past 10 years," Samuel said. "There have been a ton of quarterbacks from Ken Dorsey to Joe Flacco. Nobody has been producing at the quarterback position for the Browns.”

Interestingly, Samuel thinks that while Haslam stepped in, Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry never planned to pick Sanders and it was Haslam's last-minute choice.

Ad
“For some reason it wasn’t Shedeur Sanders," Samuel said. "For some reason, it was Dillon Gabriel, which I believe was the plan until Jimmy Haslam made an executive decision to step in and tell Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski it was time to take Shedeur. He broke the code. It’s so obvious and bad, man.”
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Joe Flacco is leading the quarterback room, while Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel are battling for backup reps.

Sanders is next, despite preseason hype, and Tyler Huntley was signed as a fifth quarterback amid injuries.

Shedeur Sanders listed as 4th-string QB on Browns’ first unofficial depth chart

The Cleveland Browns released their first unofficial depth chart for the season. Fans were shocked to see Shedeur Sanders listed as the fourth-string quarterback.

Ad

Here's a look at the quarterback order.

  • Joe Flacco
  • Kenny Pickett
  • Dillon Gabriel
  • Shedeur Sanders
Ad

At Day 4 of Browns training camp on July 26, Sanders completed 8 of 11 passes with three touchdowns, including a deep strike to Luke Floriea.

On Day 5, he went 9-for-9 with two touchdowns.

On Day 10, he returned from arm soreness and went 7 of 9, connecting with Diontae Johnson and Floriea again on highlight throws.

Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski praised Sanders’ work ethic and post-practice reps.

With the Browns likely to keep only three quarterbacks, Sanders likely needs a preseason breakout to secure a roster spot.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications