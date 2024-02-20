Jimmy Johnson back in business on Jerry Jones' "advisory board" as Cowboys deal with CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott contract negotiations 

Jimmy Johnson and Jerry Jones continue to mend their relationship. The two, who had for a very long time had a contentious and strained relationship with one another, seem to be on the right track. That all began when Jones finally added Johnson to the team's Ring of Honor last season.

It has continued into an advisory role with the franchise. Jones has an advisory board that he uses to bounce ideas off of and try to gauge what he should do as the leading decision-maker for the franchise. Now, Johnson is officially part of that.

Johnson said via Sports Illustrated:

"Since the Ring of Honor, I am on his [Jerry Jones'] advisory board now. Everything is hunky-dory now. I am back in the fold with the Cowboys."

This has been a long journey back, but it appears that everything truly is "hunky-dory" as Johnson said with the former Dallas Cowboys coach and the team owner. They seem poised to once again have a long and fruitful relationship.

Johnson revealed when this all came about:

“We were talking on the phone for about an hour after his Green Bay (playoff) loss, and he was talking about what all he needed to do because he had big decisions on Mike McCarthy and Dan Quinn and Dak Prescott.”

Jones reached out to Johnson about the loss to the Green Bay Packers, which stunned the team. He gave his advice and was thus added to the board. It's good timing since the team is dealing with possible extensions for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb in the near future.

Explaining Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' beef with Jimmy Johnson

All of the beef that seems to have now subsided started back in the 1990s with the team on a high after two Super Bowls. In Jimmy Johnson's fifth year as a coach, he'd been making most of the decisions for the team, including playing a big role in personnel.

However, it was at that time that Jerry Jones became what everyone knows him as today: the owner/GM of the team. He fills both roles, and he wanted to do that with Johnson, thus taking some of his power away.

Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson talking at a game

That didn't sit well with Johnson, and a standoff ensued that eventually forced Jones to move on from the head coach. He later admitted he was probably wrong in doing that, though.