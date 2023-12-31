NFL
  Jimmy Johnson buckling his belt beside Cowboys cheerleader in viral video leaves fans stunned - "Ain't no way that's protocol"

Jimmy Johnson buckling his belt beside Cowboys cheerleader in viral video leaves fans stunned - "Ain't no way that's protocol"

By Andre Castillo
Modified Dec 31, 2023 04:05 GMT
Jimmy Johnson adjusting his belt during his Ring of Honor induction ceremony
Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson is now a member of his former squad's Ring of Honor after years of enmity towards owner/general manager Jerry Jones.

America's Team commemorated the milestone during a halftime ceremony in their Saturday game against the Detroit Lions. After being thanked by his long-time boss, the veteran tactician said:

"I'm so very, very proud of what we accomplished. But more than anybody else, thank you Jerry Jones for bringing me to the Dallas Cowboys."

He opined that despite all the past enmity, they always considered each other a necessary part of the 1990's dynasty:

“The two of us, working together, made history. I don’t ever recall us having a difference of opinion.”

But at one point, as his highlight reel was being played, ESPN's cameras caught Johnson fixing his belt while standing beside a Cowboys cheerleader:

Fans became blankly amused upon seeing that and shared their reactions:

