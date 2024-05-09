Jimmy Johnson death: 49ers' Hall of Fame CB dies at 86, cause of death unknown

On Wednesday, former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmy Johnson passed away at the age of 86. The Hall of Famer was the sixth overall pick in the 1961 NFL draft and spent his entire 16-year career with the 49ers.

On Thursday, the franchise posted a statement on X, formerly Twitter, which read:

"The 49ers are saddened to learn of the passing of Jimmy Johnson. Our organization sends its deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Neither Johnson's family nor the 49ers have confirmed the cause of death. The Texas native and UCLA star was an exceptional athlete and while he was primarily a defensive back, 49ers head coach Red Hickey used him on offense as well. After two years of playing as a dual-threat star, he settled in the cornerback role under head coach Jack Christiansen.

Johnson finished his career with 40 catches, 690 receiving yards, four receiving touchdowns, 47 interceptions, and two pick-6s. He earned eight All-Pro nods and was a five-time Pro Bowler. At the time of his retirement, he held the franchise record for most interceptions, most seasons played with the team (16) and most appearances (213).

He has been relegated to second on all three lists by Ronnie Lott (51 interceptions), John Brodie (17 seasons), and Jerry Rice (238 appearances), but he's immortal in the 49ers' folklore. The franchise honored the legendary cornerback's #37 jersey to further cement his place in their history.

