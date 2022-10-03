What happened to Jimmy Johnson?

Jimmy Johnson is one of the best NFL head coaches of his generation and one of the most successful ones in league history. The head coach started his NFL coaching career with the Dallas Cowboys when hired by friend and owner, Jerry Jones. After starting out with a 1-15 record in that 1989 season, the Cowboys won back-to-back Super Bowls in the 1992 and 1993 seasons.

He parted ways with Dallas after the 1993 season. In April 1994, he joined FOX Sports as an analyst for the network's NFL pregame show.

Three years later, he was hired by the Miami Dolphins as their head coach in 1996, leading the team to the playoffs in three of his four seasons on the sidelines. He left the franchise after the 1999 season. The head coach returned to his role on FOX in 2002 after a brief hiatus following his departure from the Dolphins.

Johnson and his NFL coaching honors

The former Dallas Cowboys HC with his HOF bust

On top of being a two-time Super Bowl winning head coach, he was the NFL's AP Coach of the Year in 1990. He is also one of only six head coaches in league history to lead a franchise to back-to-back Lombardi Trophies. As head coach of the Cowboys, Johnson had an overall record of 44-36 in the regular-season and went 7-1 in the playoffs.

His 44 wins are the third-most in Cowboys history and the seven postseason wins are second to Hall of Fame head coach Tom Landry (20 wins). The 79-year-old was named to the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame’s centennial class and finished his head coaching career with a 80 - 64 record and nine playoffs.

You can still find the former NFL head coach with FOX on FOX NFL Sunday.

