Jimmy Kimmel summons Aaron Rodgers to apologize amid Epstein list controversy: "We don't make up lies"

Aaron Rodgers has a challenge from Jimmy Kimmel: apologize for his recent comments.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show last week, the New York Jets quarterback shocked audiences by claiming that the late-night talk show host would appear on documents pertaining to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This led to massive backlash, but so far, he has not issued a statement on the incident.

But now, Kimmel is already reaching out to Rodgers to end the controversy. Speaking on his eponymous ABC show, he said:

"We say a lot of things on this show. We don't make up lies. In fact, we have a team of people who work very hard to sift through facts and reputable sources before I make a joke. And when I do get something wrong, which happens on rare occasions, you know what I do? I apologize for it, which is what Aaron Rodgers should do."

While Kimmel also acknowledged that it probably would not happen, he also expressed hope and added:

"But I bet he won’t. If he does... I’ll accept his apology and move on. But he probably won’t do that. I hope I'm wrong.”

Aaron Rodgers has succinct words for Jets as work for 2024 begins

If ever a comprehensive apology from Aaron Rodgers comes, it may be after he settles the situation with his current team.

It is no secret that the New York Jets were among the biggest disappointments of the 2023 season. Their lofty hopes of a first Super Bowl title in over 50 years all but vanished when their biggest trade acquisition in recent memory ruptured his Achilles tendon just four snaps into his team debut against the Buffalo Bills.

Thus, they were forced to mostly lean on the supposedly-demoted Zach Wilson. But, Wilson along with Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian struggled as the Jets finished 7-10 again, extending the longest postseason drought in professional sports.

Speaking to the press on Monday, Rodgers announced a mantra that they must abide by if they want to end that streak in 2024:

"Flush the bulls—t."

The 40-year-old is expected to address the Jimmy Kimmel-Jeffrey Epstein controversy on Tuesday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show.