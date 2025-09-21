  • home icon
  "JJ McCarthy was holding them back": NFL fans react as Carson Wentz gives Bengals worst loss in Cincinatti's history

"JJ McCarthy was holding them back": NFL fans react as Carson Wentz gives Bengals worst loss in Cincinatti's history

By Sanu Abraham
Published Sep 21, 2025 21:00 GMT
NFL: SEP 21 Bengals at Vikings - Source: Getty
NFL: SEP 21 Bengals at Vikings - Source: Getty

Minnesota Vikings supporters flooded X after Carson Wentz’s first start resulted in a 48-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Minnesota dominated from the opening kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium, leaving Cincinnati unable to mount any sustained drives.

Wentz took over for JJ McCarthy, who is out with an ankle injury for two to four weeks. Wentz went 14-of-20 for 173 yards, with two touchdowns and no turnovers, against the Bengals' defense that was missing key players.

Cincinnati countered with Jake Browning under center after Joe Burrow’s turf toe injury in Week 2 sidelined the franchise quarterback for at least three months. Browning completed 19 of 27 passes for 140 yards, adding a touchdown but also tossing two interceptions.

Cincinnati’s 45-point deficit represented the largest in franchise history at any point in a game. The Bengals had previously suffered 37-point losses on multiple occasions but had never faced such a lopsided margin.

"JJ McCarthy was holding them back," one user posted.
"The vikings defense won that respectfully," another fan noted.
"What a blowout," one fan wrote.

More fans reacted.

"Dominated the entire game!" another fan added.
"He had a great game!" one user commented.
"Huge win," another fan added.

Minnesota jumped to a 14-0 first-quarter lead and extended that advantage to 34-3 by halftime. By the third quarter, the Vikings were up by 45 points. Minnesota's defense forced five turnovers, all while committing 13 penalties for 105 yards. Furthermore, the running game routinely controlled the line of scrimmage.

Isaiah Rodgers shines with a historic defensive performance, supporting Carson Wentz

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings - Source: Imagn

Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers produced a remarkable defensive display in just his third game with Minnesota. Rodgers returned an intercepted Harrison Smith deflection 87 yards for a touchdown, then forced and recovered a fumble on a separate play, sprinting 66 yards to the end zone.

No NFL player had ever recorded two defensive touchdowns and two forced fumbles in a single contest before Rodgers achieved it in just one half of play.

Running back Jordan Mason stepped into a lead role in Aaron Jones’ absence, rushing 16 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 7.3 yards per carry. Mason gained positive yardage on every attempt, with his longest run covering 24 yards.

Kicker Will Reichard also made history, converting a 62-yard field goal just before halftime to set a new Vikings franchise record, surpassing Greg Joseph’s previous mark by one yard.

