JJ Watt's injury: Cardinals get huge boost before playoffs

Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt could make a surprise return for the first week of the playoffs, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. Watt has not played for the Cardinals since Week 7 after he suffered a shoulder injury against his former team, the Houston Texans.

Rapoport wrote:

"While it seemed impossible at the time of his surgeries, JJ Watt is actually planning to return to the field during the first week of the playoffs. It’s not for sure yet, but it is possible. Would be an incredible recovery for the star."

The injury was thought to be season-ending, but after Rapoport's latest update, the 32-year-old could make a return for the post-season. The Cardinals posted to their Twitter account, stating that they were designating Watt's return from Injured Reserve.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #AZCardinals have designated JJ Watt to return from Injured Reserve. The #AZCardinals have designated JJ Watt to return from Injured Reserve. While it seemed impossible at the time of his surgeries, JJ Watt is actually planning to return to the field during the first week of the playoffs. It’s not for sure yet, but it is possible. Would be an incredible recovery for the star. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… While it seemed impossible at the time of his surgeries, JJ Watt is actually planning to return to the field during the first week of the playoffs. It’s not for sure yet, but it is possible. Would be an incredible recovery for the star. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu…

JJ Watt's potential return a big boost for Arizona

J.J Watt could be returing for the Cardinals

Also Read: NFL Week 18 Coverage Map: TV Schedule, Channel and Time for 2021-22 Season

The Cardinals have been out of sorts of late, particularly on offense. However, the defense allowed back-to-back games of 30 points, along with allowing the Colts to put up 22 points. All three were losses, and Arizona got their groove back, somewhat, against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys last Sunday.

While Watt did not set the world on fire in his first seven games for his new team, registering just one sack, five tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits, his presence along the defensive line makes offenses take him into account on every snap he plays.

The veteran defensive end will have two weeks to get back into football shape, but one thing in his favor is that the Cardinals were essentially using him as a bit part player anyway.

Just once has he played 90% or more of the defensive snaps, usually playing between 70 and 80 percent of snaps for his new team.

Field Yates @FieldYates The Cardinals have designated DL JJ Watt to return from IR. Huge. The Cardinals have designated DL JJ Watt to return from IR. Huge.

Arizona is making its first playoff appearance since 2015 when the organization lost to the Carolina Panthers. The 32-year-old will add another dimension to the defense, and by pairing him with Chandler Jones, the Cardinals will again have a serious pass rush.

The five-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro will be doing everything in his power to be in the best shape possible for the playoffs, and if the Cardinals are to make a deep run, the veteran will need to make an impact.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Read: 5 NFL records that are unlikely to ever be broken

Edited by Windy Goodloe