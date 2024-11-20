JJ Watt dismisses rivalry between brother TJ Watt and Myles Garrett after DPOY drama

JJ Watt made a clear statement about his brother TJ Watt's supposed rivalry with Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett. The former Defensive Player of the Year joined the "Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday to talk about his brother's perception of Garrett, shedding light on whether there's beef between the two defensive stars.

"I think the first thing I would say about it is there's zero problem whatsoever with Myles Garrett," JJ Watt said. "He's an unbelievable player. TJ has zero problem with him, whatsoever. He thinks he's an unbelievable player. This has never been about Myles Garrett, or if he's worthy, or if he's a great player, like that is indisputable.

"He's a phenomenal player. It's more just about the overall system and the voting and things like that. That's what that was last year. Nothing, zero rivalry there with the guy," Watt said.

This comes after Garrett secured the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, beating TJ Watt, Micah Parsons and other defensive stars. The Browns show resilience all season long, overcoming the loss of starting quarterback Deshaun Watson and other key pieces that might have affected their performance.

Garrett was an integral part of their success, being the cornerstone of one of the best defenses in the league.

Myles Garrett reacts to TJ Watt's reaction to losing DPOY in 2023

Ahead of Thursday Night Football's duel between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns, Myles Garrett talked about TJ Watt's negative reaction on social media after seeing the Browns star taking the DPOY award home.

"I've never complained about the trophy not being in my house and vice versa. You shouldn't be feeling two ways about, so nobody's gonna play the game. I don't think - TJ doesn't play against me, but while we're playing to go out and do what we're supposed to win, win the game and dominate on defense. It's up for grabs this year, and we'll see the best man win."

The Browns haven't had the best season, only winning two games in 10 duels. The Steelers, on the other side, made a statement after beating the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, improving to 8-2 for the season and joining the fight for the No. 1 seed in the AFC with the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

