JJ Watt drops 3-word reaction as Commanders reveal new uniforms for 2025 season

The Washington Commanders' new uniforms have the seal of approval from JJ Watt, one of the best defensive players in NFL history. He played 12 seasons in the league for the Houston Texans and the Arizona Cardinals and was named the Defensive Player of the Year three times, while also being a First-team All-Pro on five occasions and leading the league in sacks twice.

The new Washington jerseys pay tribute to the club’s Super Bowl era, reflecting the iconic look by the team when they were the champions in 1982, 1987 and 1991.

On his X account on Wednesday Watt urged the team to:

“Make em permanent,” referring to the new-look uniforms.

According to the Commanders' website, the club want to bring back the feeling of historical moments and special memories during the high points of this franchise.

Washington will wear the special uniforms three times in the 2025 regular season: Week Nine against the Seattle Seahawks, Week 13 versus the Denver Broncos and Week 17 when they take on the Dallas Cowboys.

“Ever since Josh Harris and our ownership group acquired the team back in 2023, they've placed great value in finding ways to connect the past and present and pay homage to those that made the Burgundy & Gold what it is today,” said Commanders president Mark Clouse in a statement after the uniforms were unveiled.

The white jerseys feature burgundy numbers with gold outlines and gold stripes on the sleeves.

The players' nameplates will have burgundy letters with the same gold outline, while the burgundy pants and socks will have gold and white stripes.

Commanders pushing for a new stadium to be ready by 2030

New uniforms aren’t the only thing coming to Washington in the future. The Commanders are due to move into a new stadium, but when that happens remains to be seen.

On Wednesday, Sports Business Journal reported that DC Mayor Muriel E. Bowser wants the new venue to open by 2030.

“It would put D.C. in position to host games during the 2031 women’s World Cup and the 2031 men’s Rugby World Cup,” according to Jhabvala & Goff of the Washington Post.

However, it’s being reported that for that to happen it would require a:

“Very, very specific’ construction timetable.”

The team and the city agreed to an exclusive negotiating period that reportedly expires on July 15. Since 1997, Washington have played their NFL home games at Northwest Stadium.

