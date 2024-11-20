J.J. Watt fires up Aaron Rodgers' "pepper water" conspiracy amid Jets' disappointing season

The ciriticism against Aaron Rodgers has gotten more harsh after the New York Jets lost to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11. During the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday, former Texans player J.J. Watt tried to light a fire under Aaron Rodgers to get him to do better.

"Did he drink the pepper water? I'll light a fire under him again, if we have to, like, if that's what gets them on the winning I'll do a favor to the city of New York. Like, I'll light a fire like, stir that up, man. Replace the Gatorade coolers. Pepper water, pepper water, pepper water."

Trending

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He referred to Rodgers' new habit of drinking cayenne pepper water as part of his fitness regime, which Thomas Morstead introduced to him as the "Fountain of Youth". However, Rodgers has failed to do much on the field to show it actually works.

The Jets are 3-8 despite firing coach Robert Saleh and bringing on star receiver Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders, largely because he and Rodgers had already played together in Green Bay.

Neither move had worked, and the Jets fired GM Joe Douglas Monday in the latest attempt to turn things around. However, it wasn't just Watt who attacked Rodgers for his poor performance. Jimmy Kimmel's cousin, Sal, also torched Rodgers.

Cousin Sal torches Rodgers

"Cousin Sal" took shots at Rodgers while he was on the Bill Simmons Podcast. He called Rodgers a "phony" for deceiving the Jets by bringing his friends to the team despite them being unable to contribute.

“Sit down, you phony,” Cousin Sal said on the podcast. “You led New York to believe you could lead them to the playoffs and you’re the fraud of all frauds. You brought all your friends in who couldn’t catch a pass."

Expand Tweet

He also said under Saleh, the Jets had one of the best defenses in the league. Thanks to Rodgers, whom Sal alleges had Saleh removed, the Jets defense has taken a step back.

Will the four-time NFL MVP manage to rise above these cirticisms and prove his detractors wrong? Or will his time with the Jets turn out to be a monumental failure?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.