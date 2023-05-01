JJ Watt investments in the spotlight: NFL icon, wife Kealia make big move in Burnley Football Club

JJ Watt has only been retired from the National Football League for a few months and he is already getting back into the professional sports world. On Monday morning, the former NFL defensive end and his wife, professional soccer player Kealia, announced that they have invested in the English-based Burnley Football Club.

NFL veteran JJ Watt together with his wife Kealia Watt have announced their involvement with Burnley Football Club

“Burnley is a really special club. When you invest in a club that’s been around since 1882, you must have great respect for its history and tradition”.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



“Burnley is a really special club. When you invest in a club that’s been around since 1882, you must have great respect for its history and tradition”. NFL veteran JJ Watt together with his wife Kealia Watt have announced their involvement with Burnley Football Club 🟣“Burnley is a really special club. When you invest in a club that’s been around since 1882, you must have great respect for its history and tradition”. NFL veteran JJ Watt together with his wife Kealia Watt have announced their involvement with Burnley Football Club 🟣🔵“Burnley is a really special club. When you invest in a club that’s been around since 1882, you must have great respect for its history and tradition”. https://t.co/5V6mD6fzas

The amount of ownership that the couple has purchased is unknown at this time. But their investment comes at an integral time for the team as they prepare to return to the Premier League after a brief hiatus.

The Watts won't just be financial investors in the organization, they will be hands-on as well. The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year will be involved in community and fan engagement, helping to bring fan excitement to the team. Kealia, for her part, will be involved in the development of the women's soccer club.

The couple have also said that they will regularly attend Burnley FC matches as well as community events involving the team. With the recently-retired NFL player saying that to be a fully involved team owner, one has to be completely invested not just financially, but physically and emotionally as well.

“I believe to go on a journey with this club and these supporters, you have to be invested with them. You can’t just be a paid endorser for the side, you have to be feeling these emotions and riding the highs and lows with them. That’s what makes this such an awesome opportunity.”

Exploring JJ Watt's net worth

The exact dollar amount of JJ and Kealia Watt's investment in the Burnley Football Club is unknown at this time. But his earnings in the National Football League earned him quite a living and high net worth. At the start of 2023, his estimated net worth was about $54 million.

The former first-round draft pick initially signed a four-year contract with the Houston Texans that was said to be worth $11 million. In 2014, he signed a six-year contract extension that was worth $100 million, with about $50 million in guaranteed money.

At the time of his contract extension, he was the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes