JJ Watt leaves 2-word message for Dan Orlovsky signing multiyear extension with ESPN

JJ Watt shared his reaction to ESPN re-signing ex-NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky to an analyst deal.
Watt congratulated his fellow former NFL star on the new deal on his X account on Wednesday.
"Congrats brother!" Watt tweeted.
Orlovsky has thrived at the analysts' desk since hanging up his cleats for good in 2017. He signed with ESPN after his retirement and has since become a staple in the network's coverage of the NFL. Orlovsky is frequently featured on programs such as "NFL Live," as well as pregame and postgame coverage on the network.
The former signal-caller played in the NFL from 2005 to 2016, serving as a career backup. He spent most of his career with the Detroit Lions. Orlovsky also had stints with other teams such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans.
While the former 2005 fifth-round pick didn't make huge strides during his playing days, Orlovsky is one of the top analysts across all major networks. He has settled in and will continue that run with ESPN for the foreseeable future.
JJ Watt looking to follow in Dan Orlovsky's footsteps at the analyst desk
JJ Watt could follow in Dan Orlovsky's footsteps as an analyst after ending his playing career. The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year has been working with CBS Sports for the past few seasons as a studio analyst. He's gearing up to transition to a game analyst for the 2025 season.
During his time with the Houston Texans, Watt established himself as one of the greatest defensive players the game has ever seen. Winning three Defensive Player of the Year awards, he ended his career as one of the best quarterback sackers in history.
He took his talents to the analyst desk and brings a wealth of knowledge to the CBS crew. He should provide rich insight into game breakdowns.
The 2025 NFL season will start with a divisional matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4. The game will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock, so Watt and Orlovsky will have to wait a little longer before getting to work.
