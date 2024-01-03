JJ Watt questions NFL’s soft $300,000 penalty on Panthers owner David Tepper for drink toss at fans

Former NFL defensive lineman JJ Watt isn't happy with the NFL's fine to David Tepper, the owner of the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers suffered a 26-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road on Sunday to drop to 2-14 on the season.

During the game, a video went viral of Tepper throwing a drink at a Jaguars fan.

Following the video surfacing, the NFL handed Tepper a $300,000 fine, and released a statement on the matter:

"All NFL personnel are expected to conduct themselves at all times in ways that respect our fans and favorably reflect on their team and the NFL," the league said in a statement.

Although $300,000 seems like a lot on paper, JJ Watt went on The Pat McAfee Show and said the fine wasn't enough.

"The David Tepper situation in Carolina is fascinating. As a fan of the sport, of the entertainment world, it is wildly entertaining but on the flip side we all know what would've happened if a fan or player did something similar, a fan would get kicked out or banned, a player would get fined or worse, he got fined though, which was equivalent to 35 cents to anyone else."

"In the NFL you gotta throw percentage-based fine system on players and if I got a roughing the passer penalty, it would really hurt so I don't want that."

As JJ Watt pointed out, the fine isn't a huge deal to Tepper who is worth around $20.6 billion.

After the fine went public, one fan realized the NFL's fine of Tepper is equivalent to fining someone making $50,000 a year, a total of 75 cents.

In addition to JJ Watt's take, David Tepper apologizes for the incident

After the video went viral and he was fined $300,000, David Tepper released a statement apologizing for his actions.

"I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday," he wrote. "I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL's code of conduct and accept the League's discipline for my behavior."

Tepper bought the Carolina Panthers in May of 2018 from the original owner and founder Jerry Richardson for $2.2 billion, but he also was forced to sell his Pittsburgh Steelers shares.

Since owning the Panthers, Carolina has gone a combined 24-58 and has had five losing seasons.

