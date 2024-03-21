JJ Watt reveals he had a sit-down with Jason Kelce over life in retirement: "He's got a ton of different options"

J.J. Watt might have helped steer Jason Kelce in the right direction.

One of the most popular players in the league, Jason Kelce's retirement earlier this month sent ripples throughout the NFL world. Many fans didn't want the Eagles star to retire, hoping the center would at least play for a few more years.

Of course, Kelce had been contemplating retirement for a few years, finally deciding after this season wrapped up.

In a recent interview with Mail Sports, retired icon J.J. Watt spoke about Kelce, and how the two sat down to discuss all possible options for the latter's retirement. According to Watt, Kelce still has a lot to offer.

"He's an extremely talented man," Watt said. "He's got a ton of different options on the table. We just spoke a couple of days ago about some of the options and things that he's got going. So, I have no doubts that the world will be seeing plenty more of him, which nobody will complain about."

Jason Kelce is currently taking some time off, while also focusing on his podcast "New Heights." Hosting it with his brother, Travis Kelce, the podcast continues to be No. 1 on various platforms, with its popularity increasing over the last few months.

Jason Kelce was contemplating retirement years before doing so

Jason Kelce's retirement was an emotional affair for his family and friends, everyone dealing with a new chapter in their lives. This includes Kelce's wife, Kylie, who has been with him throughout his illustrious NFL career.

In a conversation with NBC10 afterward, Kylie spoke about Jason and how he had been thinking of retiring for years.

"I think I was the only one that had heard the speech before he went into it. It was just a perfect summary of 13 years," Kylie said.

She said he had an "incredible run" as an NFL player and how she has heard multiple versions of the speech for the last four years.

"I think every year he sort of started from scratch as to what was sitting on the surface," Kylie said. "But when he said that he was contemplating retirement for years, he means for years"

With months to go in the NFL offseason, one can certainly expect more content from Kelce.