JJ Watt shares 4-word wholesome message for wife Kealia's 33rd birthday 

JJ Watt celebrated his wife Kealia's 33rd birthday with a wholesome four-word message. The former defensive star shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

He posted a picture with his wife from a beachside. Both of them donned matching blue outfits. Sharing the adorable snap, Watt had a heartfelt four-word message for his wife.

"Happy Birthday my love," he wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

JJ Watt and Kealia started dating in 2016. However, initially, they kept their relationship private. The couple dated for around six years before deciding to walk down the aisle over Valentine’s Week in 2020. Two years later, in October 2022, they welcomed their first child, Koa James Watt.

When JJ Watt and Kealia opened up about their first date

Although the Watt couple kept their relationship private initially, later, after tying the knot, they frequently shared pictures of each other on their social media pages.

In Sept. 2023, during an interview with PEOPLE, JJ and Kealia talked about their relationship journey and their first date. JJ said:

"It was a very stereotypical first date: dinner and Topgolf. It was in Houston at a peak time, so I had rented a special spot and everything, so I was like, 'Well, we have to go. They know we're coming and it's all set up."

Meanwhile, Kealia said she did not want to go to Topgolf as she claimed to be bad at "golfing."

"I did not want to go to Topgolf because I'm so bad at golfing. At the time, I was even worse. I was begging him! I was like, 'Please, no, I don't want to go.' But he was like, 'We're going, it's going to be fun,'" she said.

The Watt couple are happily married and are blessed with a son. On October 12, 2024, they posted several family snaps enjoying pumpkin patch season ahead of Halloween. Sharing the snaps, JJ Watt wrote:

"Pumpkin Patch Season. Fall is the Greatest."

On November 1, 2024, JJ Watt and Kealia celebrated Halloween and posted their costume on Instagram.

"To Infinity and Beyond!!!" Watt wrote in the caption of the post on IG.

Kealia is a former professional soccer player. She is active on Instagram and boasts around 358K followers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback