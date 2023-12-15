JJ Watt shares one-year-old son's video during workout session

JJ Watt is reaping the benefits of retirement, if his recent social media post is an indication.

The legendary defensive end retired at the end of the 2022 season and has since found more time to bond with his family. On Thursday afternoon, he posted a Twitter video of Koa James, his one-year-old son with soccer player Kealia Ohai, who was born early in said season, playing at his home gym.



Watt has also been busy in his philanthropy, recently announcing that tickets for his eponymous Charity Classic baseball/softball are available for purchase. The event, which will also feature active Houston Texans players among other guests, will be held at Constellation Field in the suburb of Sugar Land.

JJ Watt discusses the NFL's concussion protocol on The Pat McAfee Show, his brother TJ's chances at passing it

Even in retirement, JJ Watt continues to be active in the sports realm.

Upon his retirement, he joined CBS' The NFL Today as a studio analyst. He and his wife also own minority shares in English soccer club Burnley, which currently plays in the Premier League.

And he has also spoken up about various issues that are prevalent in the NFL. On Tuesday, Watt visited Pat McAfee's eponymous ESPN show to discuss various topics, including the league's concussion protocol, about a head hit his younger brother TJ recently sustained against the New England Patriots.

The one-time Defensive Player of the Year revealed that he had never been entered into concussion protocol (although he did have cardiac issues late into his career).

"I want to know all the stuff and everything," JJ Watt said. "You have to do that same test again compared to your baseline, but apparently you also have to do a bunch of pen and paper written tests."

Regarding TJ's suspected concussion, he said:

"I love my brother to death, but the pen and paper written test is not his strongest suit. So it's just fascinting to hear about how it all goes and like I was asking him to give me some of the questions."

"And some of the stuff that you got to remeber, like numbers, like 574, 759 - you got to try and write it back down, and then it gets longer and longer? That'll mess you up."

TJ Watt was recently released from concussion protocol, but he has refused to discuss the matter further.