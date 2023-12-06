Former Houston Texan JJ Watt has come to the defense of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. With the second-year quarterback playing MVP-level football, many are doubting his abilities simply due to the abundance of weapons around him.

The general thought is that anyone could do what Purdy is doing as he has weapons like George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk.

So, Purdy's MVP candidacy, for some, isn't viable due to all the weapons that he has around him, but JJ Watt has leapt to the defense of Purdy.

JJ Watt defends Brock Purdy from critics

With Purdy playing superb football and for some, leading the MVP voting as the 49ers are on a roll, others are trying to bring him down. They are questioning the quality of what Purdy is doing as the weapons around him are sensational.

However, Watt has defended the 49ers quarterback. This is what he said on the Pat McAfee Show:

“Brock doesn't get enough credit. Like Tom had, not throughout his whole career, but he had Randy Moss, like the quarterbacks have had great receivers, like you can't punish a guy because he's got incredible weapons. But that doesn't take away from the fact that Brock's delivering, that he's orchestrating, that he's leading, that he's doing everything it takes."

"There's 32 starting quarterbacks in the National Football League and not a lot of them are performing anywhere near that level... he has consistently shown that he is able to do this, give the guy some credit like it sucks when everybody just picks apart performances by a guy when he's playing lights out.”

Brock Purdy and 49ers hunting No. 1 NFC seed

San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

If people had any doubts over the 49ers' NFC and Super Bowl credentials, then the 42-19 blowout win over the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field will surely make them take notice.

With Purdy again lighting up an NFC challenger after disposing of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, now, the 49ers have done it to the Eagles.

For Brock Purdy, his season stats make for great reading. He has thrown for 3,185 yards, 23 touchdowns, six interceptions, and is completing 70.2 percent of his passes.

That is MVP-level football he's playing!

The 49ers have an interesting schedule with the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Washington Commanders, and the Los Angeles Rams coming up. So, Kyle Shanahan's team could be in good form coming into the playoffs.

Some are doubting Brock Purdy as the star he is, and what better way to silence those doubters by continually proving them wrong?