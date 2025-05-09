JJ Watt sounds off as Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson’s drama continues at UNC

Former New England Patriots general manager Bill Belichick's first season at North Carolina is already surrounded by off-field issues. The focus is on Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend - Jordon Hudson - whose role with the team has raised questions. A report from podcaster Pablo Torre claimed that Hudson was banned from the UNC football facilities.

Ad

In response, UNC released a statement Friday morning. It confirmed that Hudson is not an official employee, but she’s still welcome at the football facilities. She will also continue managing Belichick’s personal brand via ESPN. However, Torre stood by his report, citing two out of 11 sources who claimed Hudson was told not to be at the facilities.

Retired NFL star JJ Watt joined the conversation, tweeting on Friday,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Right or wrong, have heard more about the UNC football program in the last 3 months than the past 5 years combined…”

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Though not officially part of the coaching staff, Jordon Hudson has been involved in several aspects of Bill Belichick’s work at UNC. Per The Athletic, her high-profile presence, such as appearances at spring games and handling media matters, has caused some concern.

For now, the Tar Heels confirmed Hudson is still allowed at the facilities, but the situation remains scrutinized as Belichick prepares for his first season with the team.

Ad

Jordon Hudson disrupted Bill Belichick’s CBS interview

TMZ Sports reported that Jordon Hudson caused a scene during Bill Belichick's interview on CBS Mornings last month. The interview was meant to promote his new book, “The Art of Winning,” which mainly focuses on his true loves. However, sources say Belichick's girlfriend interrupted the interviewer, Tony Dokoupil, several times.

Things got more tense when Hudson stood up and left the room, which caused a 30-minute delay in the interview. Belichick came to the interview alone, without any representatives from his publisher or UNC, which surprised CBS producers.

Ad

The said interview was edited to remove some awkward moments. A second interview was planned but was later canceled.

The North Carolina Tar Heels are concerned about Jordon Hudson's influence on Belichick. Sources say they worry that her role in managing his personal brand could affect his career as head coach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

Exploring Justin Tucker's career earnings: How much has Ravens kicker made so far?