JJ Watt struggles "to act normal" after Julia Louis-Dreyfus compliments DE on Twitter

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt has had an interesting interaction on Twitter with actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The 33-year-old posted on his Twitter account about American comedy series "Veep," which Louis-Dreyfus stars in.

Watt posted saying that the actress has six consecutive Emmys for her performances in the show and said that her performance is still underrated.

He posted:

"Julia Louis-Dreyfus won 6 consecutive Emmys for Veep and I still think her performance might be underrated."

Louis-Dreyfus saw Watt's post and responded by saying:

"Yeah, but I don’t have 102 sacks. Yet."

Such was the compliment from the actress, the star defensive end posted in reply that he is telling himself to play it cool with a GIF from the show featuring Louis-Dreyfus.

It was certainly an interesting interaction between the pair. With Watt appearing to be gobsmacked at Louis-Dreyus' reply, he had to try and act cool. One would of thought that the 33-year-old would have spoken to and seen his fair share of celebrities across his NFL journey. However, it appears that this interaction has gotten to him a little bit.

JJ Watt hoping injury troubles are behind him

Taken with pick 11 by the Houston Texans in 2011, the 33-year-old played his first five seasons without missing a single game. He totalled a whopping 74.5 sacks during that time as he announced himself as the best player in the NFL.

However, through 2016 and 2017, the injury bug struck him down. Back surgery in 2016 and a tibial plateau fracture in his left leg in 2017 stopped him in his tracks. In those two years, he only managed eight games. He returned in 2018 and played a full season, finishing with 16 sacks in 16 games.

In his last six seasons, the former Central Michigan and Wisconsin star has only played the full complement of games twice and only managed seven last year due to a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the majority of the season.

The star defensive end will be hoping to recapture the form that saw him become the most dominant player the league has ever seen in 2014 and 2015. While getting on in age, the Cardinals are hoping that the 33-year-old will be a valuable contributor to the roster.

