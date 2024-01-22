"Joe Alwyn looks horrible" - Travis Kelce earns stamp of approval as Taylor Swift fans compare Chiefs star to singer's ex

Travis Kelce was a playoff visitor for just the third time in his career on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs won 27-24 against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round.

The day before that game, X/Twitter user @DaOtterside shared a clip of the multiple-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl tight end arriving at a hotel in Buffalo, alongside a clip of actor Joe Alwyn attending a fashion show in Paris. For context, Taylor Swift dated Alwyn before Kelce.

Soon, fans took to social media to mock Alwyn as they compared him to the NFL star.

How Taylor Swift's partner Travis Kelce differs from her ex Joe Alwyn, according to expert

According to a body language expert, Travis Kelce and Joe Alwyn go beyond physical appearances and into how they carry themselves.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror recently, Judi James noted that based on the Brit's disposition at the fashion show, he would not have been one to proudly flaunt Taylor Swift if she were with him. Judi said (via The News International):

"Alwyn is a world away from the strong, physical, sports-star presence of Kelce and, unlike the often beaming, camera-keen Kelce, Alwyn manages to look politely reluctant to pose up for the cameras."

Continuing further, she analyzed Alwyn's actions and gestures at the said event, noting that he looked as if he were wary of his reputation.

"He walks quickly past the fans and the cameras and when he does pose on the red carpet, it almost looks like an afterthought... He also poses with his hands clasped in front or his torso, which again suggests a more guarded approach."

Finally, Judi concluded with an anecdote about his sartorial tastes, noting that they differed greatly from that of the star tight end.

"Overall, (Alwyn) looks cool and fits well into the world of high fashion, with his understated styling that suggests it takes him little effort to look this good."

Swift and Alwyn had dated until April 2023, with "differences in their personalities" being cited as the reason for their split. Five months later, her relationship with Travis Kelce hit the mainstream.