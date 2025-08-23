"Joe Biden was a walking bowl of oatmeal": Colin Cowherd calls out Democrats amid Donald Trump's swollen hand health concern

NFL analyst Colin Cowherd has slammed the Democrats who questioned US President Donald Trump's health after his hand was coated in a thick layer of makeup on Friday. Trump, 79, has reportedly often used makeup to cover bruising on his right hand since he retook office in January.

However, on Saturday, Cowherd, who referred to himself as "America's Honesty Broker," hit back at the Democrats who are criticizing Trump for covering up a few bruises on his right hand.

“As Americas Honesty Broker I must say this — Democrats pointing out Trumps swollen hand as a major health concern is pretty rich. Joe Biden was a walking bowl of oatmeal for three years and the lefts response ‘nothing to see here.'” Cowherd tweeted.

In July, the White House confirmed that Trump had been diagnosed with a long-term but benign vein condition. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the US President was found to have "chronic venous insufficiency" after he "noted mild swelling in his lower legs."

However, in a letter released by the White House later, Presidential physician Sean Barbabella said Trump "remains in excellent health" despite the condition.

Colin Cowherd shares blunt take on Dallas Cowboys for 2025 season

NFL analyst Colin Cowherd - Source: Getty

In an episode of his "The Herd" show this week, Colin Cowherd said that he wasn't too optimistic about the Dallas Cowboys heading into the 2025 NFL season.

"I think the Cowboys are going to sh*t the bed Week 1," Cowherd said. "I think it's going to be a disastrous season," Cowherd said. "I don't like their defensive personnel. They've got two or three things that get in the way of winning. One, their division has gotten better.

"Two, their offensive line is really in flux, and they don't have elite running backs to begin with. So it's going to be very Dak Prescott-dependent, which is not good. I mean, he's not the quarterback that can carry a franchise. He needs help. No run game, work in progress. And the defense was terrible last year."

The Cowboys finished with a 7-10 record last season, failing to qualify for the playoffs. The 2025 season will be quarterback Dak Prescott's 10th year with the franchise and coach Brian Schottenheimer's first year with the team.

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

