Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs finally defeated Joe Burrow in the AFC Championship Game last season. This was Mahomes' first win against Burrow in four attempts, and the 2022 NFL MVP went on to win the second Super Bowl of his career.

Mahomes was able to shut all his critics after a remarkable run last season, and he also won the respect of his rival quarterbacks. After Josh Allen came out and stated that the Chiefs quarterback is the best in the NFL, Burrow also claimed the same.

Here's what the Bengals quarterback said when he was asked who is the best QB in the NFL:

"I don't think there's any argument right now. It's Patrick [Mahomes]. Until someone has a better year than he's had. He's the one to knock off."

At the beginning of the season, some people were skeptical about the Kansas City Chiefs' ability to even qualify for the postseason. However, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were able to overcome all obstacles and had a spectacular season.

On the other hand, Joe Burrow and the Bengals have shown everyone that their journey to the Super Bowl in 2020 was no fluke, and they will be contenders for years to come.

Joe Burrow will look to get revenge on Chiefs next season

Although the Cincinnati Bengals lost in the AFC Championship Game to the Chiefs, they gave the Super Bowl champs a run for their money. Joe Burrow and Co. will be motivated to get better next season, and it's quite possible that they might reach another Super Bowl.

Burrow was quite impressive last season, and given that he still has his receiving core around him, he is going to get better in the upcoming campaign.

Last season, Burrow had a passer rating of 100.8 with 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 16 games. As of now, the Bengals QB's odds of winning the MVP are set at +650 just behind Mahomes, whose odds are set at +550.

