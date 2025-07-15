Joe Burrow credits Sylvester Stallone for samurai sword hookup in Netflix's Quarterback S2 

In the sixth episode of the Netflix docuseries "Quarterback", Joe Burrow opened up about the importance of building relationships with players on the team. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback also talked about wanting to get the offensive linemen holiday gifts, and how most of them wanted guns.

However, the quarterback instead got his linemen samurai swords as holiday gifts. While speaking with an official on-field, Burrow credited Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone for hooking him up with swords.

"So, my assistant, her uncle is Sylvester Stallone," Burrow said via Cincinnati.com. "When he was playing 'Rambo' back in the day, he wanted a sword. So he found this place in (Los Angeles) that had some swords. And she went to this place and found a bunch for me. They all had descriptions, what samurais wore them, when they were built. It was really cool."

Joe Burrow is currently gearing up for his sixth season with the Bengals. During the 2024 campaign, the quarterback could only muster a 9-8 record with the team, finishing third in the AFC North. They failed to qualify for the playoffs while Burrow recorded 4,918 yards and 43 passing TDs on the field.

Last month, Burrow opened up about the team's disappointing 2024 campaign. According to an article on the team's website, he talked about utilizing the offseason to get better as a team.

"If I had played better, we wouldn't have been in that spot that we were in," Burrow said via Bengals.com. "I just focus on getting better myself, and I feel like everyone in the locker room feels the same way. If I go out there and play better than last year, then it doesn't matter what goes on anywhere else."

Joe Burrow has another passion apart from football

On the Netflix docuseries, the quarterback opened up about his second passion. The streaming service shared a clip on social media to promote the show last week.

In the video, Burrow talks about his love for prehistoric fossils while recounting a visit to the Natural History Museum.

"We went to the Natural History Museum," Burrow said. "They took us behind the scenes and showed us some really cool stuff. It's like a library of fossils that they don't show everybody else... When aren't fossils on your mind? They got back millions of years. That's sick."

The Bengals kick off their 2025 campaign against the Cleveland Browns in September. Only time will tell if Burrow can help the team to a spot in the playoffs this season.

