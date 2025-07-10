Nick Wright ranks Josh Allen above Joe Burrow in shocking comparison

The Buffalo Bills drafted Josh Allen in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. Since then, the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback has established himself as a key player on the offense. Last season, he helped the Bills finish first in the AFC East and qualify for the playoffs. They made it to the AFC title game, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Wednesday, analyst Nick Wright made an interesting case for Allen. On First Things First, he compared the Bills quarterback with Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow while talking about how Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo labeling Allen as the second-best quarterback in the league, behind Patrick Mahomes.

Wright also went as far as to rank Allen above the Bengals quarterback because of his 2024 performance.

"Maybe Burrow is the second best quarterback in football," Wright said. "But then after last year, not because Burrow wasn't excellent... but more because of what how impressive I thought what Josh Allen did was for a team that a lot of people ... a lot of people thought was not talented enough to compete at a championship level.

"For him, to win league MVP with those weapons around him, to do what he did, get his team in his second career conference championship game, do all of that. To me, that elevated him ahead of Joe. I've always been a Joe Burrow guy. ... I just think Josh Allen at this point is a better player than him."

Last season, Allen recorded 3,731 yards and 28 TDs passing in the regular season. He was honored as the NFL MVP and was offered a six-year extension worth $330 million by the Bills in March.

Ex-NFL star opens up about Josh Allen's Super Bowl chances in 2025

Josh Allen has led the Buffalo Bills to the playoffs consecutively since 2019, but they haven't made to the Super Bowl in over three decades.

Nevertheless, former NFL star Andrew Hawkins is confident in Allen's ability to end the Bulls' championship drought. On Monday, on ESPN's Get Up, he talked about the quarterback's upcoming campaign after winning the league MVP in 2024.

"It is his best chance because this is the best version of Josh Allen that we've seen and then next year will be an even better chance because last year was kind of phase three, year one of phase three, for Josh Allen when he first got in the league, unmolded version," Hawkins said (0:05).

"Last year, he played mistake free football. I think he's only going to get better, and we're going to see that this season."

The Bills begin their 2025 campaign against the Ravens in September. Will they be able to dethrone the Chiefs as contenders for the Super Bowl in the AFC?

