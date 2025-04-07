Joe Burrow drops 2-word message as he meets legendary actor Al Pacino

On Saturday, Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow posted a rare Instagram story where he posed for the camera with Academy Award-winning actor Al Pacino. Both were wearing black shirts while sitting on some chairs.

Ad

Burrow included a short caption giving a nod to one of Pacino's most famous films.

"The Godfather," he wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Source: (Via Instagram/ @joeyb_9)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Al Pacino's acting career has lasted more than 50 years. He is well known for playing strong and emotional characters in classic movies like The Godfather series, Scarface, Heat, Scent of a Woman (which won him an Oscar), Dog Day Afternoon, and Serpico.

Ad

Trending

Pacino also famously played a football coach in the movie Any Given Sunday.

He has won many top awards, including an Academy Award (Oscar), two Tony Awards (for theater), and two Emmy Awards (for TV). It makes him one of the few actors to earn the "Triple Crown of Acting."

Joe Burrow usually maintains a low profile in the offseason when it comes to social media. But before sharing his pic with Pacino, Joe Burrow shared a rare family photo on Instagram last month.

Ad

The photo showed his dad, Jimmy Burrow, dressed in a grey suit and tie. His mom stood beside him in a black dress, wearing a necklace shaped like the number "9," which is Joe’s jersey number.

Bengals star Joe Burrow is in Quarterback S2

Joe Burrow will be part of the second season of Netflix’s show Quarterback, coming out in July 2025. This season will also feature Jared Goff from the Detroit Lions and Kirk Cousins from the Atlanta Falcons.

Ad

The show will follow Burrow’s amazing 2024 season, where he had the most passing yards and touchdowns in the NFL. He also won the AP Comeback Player of the Year award.

Ad

Fans will get to see behind-the-scenes moments, like Burrow wearing a mic during games, personal interviews, and how he gets ready for big games and handles pressure.

The show's first season, which was released in 2023, also focused on Cousins, as well as Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field, with publications such as The Sports Rush, Pinkvilla, Odds Scanner, Hindustan Times Digital Streams, Thrillophillia.com, and Trade Brains.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.