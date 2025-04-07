Joe Burrow drops 2-word message as he meets legendary actor Al Pacino

On Saturday, Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow posted a rare Instagram story where he posed for the camera with Academy Award-winning actor Al Pacino. Both were wearing black shirts while sitting on some chairs.
Burrow included a short caption giving a nod to one of Pacino's most famous films.
"The Godfather," he wrote.
Al Pacino's acting career has lasted more than 50 years. He is well known for playing strong and emotional characters in classic movies like The Godfather series, Scarface, Heat, Scent of a Woman (which won him an Oscar), Dog Day Afternoon, and Serpico.
Pacino also famously played a football coach in the movie Any Given Sunday.
He has won many top awards, including an Academy Award (Oscar), two Tony Awards (for theater), and two Emmy Awards (for TV). It makes him one of the few actors to earn the "Triple Crown of Acting."
Joe Burrow usually maintains a low profile in the offseason when it comes to social media. But before sharing his pic with Pacino, Joe Burrow shared a rare family photo on Instagram last month.
The photo showed his dad, Jimmy Burrow, dressed in a grey suit and tie. His mom stood beside him in a black dress, wearing a necklace shaped like the number "9," which is Joe’s jersey number.
Bengals star Joe Burrow is in Quarterback S2
Joe Burrow will be part of the second season of Netflix’s show Quarterback, coming out in July 2025. This season will also feature Jared Goff from the Detroit Lions and Kirk Cousins from the Atlanta Falcons.
The show will follow Burrow’s amazing 2024 season, where he had the most passing yards and touchdowns in the NFL. He also won the AP Comeback Player of the Year award.
Fans will get to see behind-the-scenes moments, like Burrow wearing a mic during games, personal interviews, and how he gets ready for big games and handles pressure.
The show's first season, which was released in 2023, also focused on Cousins, as well as Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota.
