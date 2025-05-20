Joe Burrow gets candid about Trey Hendrickson's future amid reported $28,000,000 offer

The Cincinnati Bengals' defensive lineup is currently in shambles. The team's star defensive end, Trey Hendrickson, has been quite vocal about stalling for a better contract extension. Cincinnati has reportedly offered Hendrickson a $28 million deal. This offer has seemingly received a mixed reaction from the fans.

Ad

In the midst of this extension drama, the Bengals' QB1, Joe Burrow, backed his teammate in the negotiations with the management.

Joe Borrow is known for speaking his mind as the leader of his squad. He has reportedly played a big role in getting both Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase better deals. The 28-year-old has now publicly spoken about Hendrickson's future on the team, saying that he deserves to get paid what he wants.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The QB hopes that his teammate stays in Cincinnati. Burrow told reporters during a presser:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"We'll see what happens with that. You guys all know how I feel about Trey; he's a great player. I love Trey as a guy. He goes out and plays well every single Sunday. He's very productive. He's a guy that deserves to get paid, and get paid what he wants and what the market is. So, you know, like I said, we'll see what happens with that. But, no, I love Trey, and hope he's with us."

Ad

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

As mentioned before, fans are more divided on the issue. Many believe that if the star doesn't take the new offer, let him sit out. On the other hand, others think that he deserves at least $30 million.

Trey Hendrickson had a wonderful 2024 season with the Bengals

Last season, the Cincinnati Bengals' star defensive end became the sack leader of the NFL. Trey Hendrickson racked up an impressive 17.5 sacks last year. He even had six passes defended, two forced fumbles and 46 total tackles. His hard work got him the illustrious Deacon Jones Award.

Ad

Due to their DE's strong performance on the gridiron, the Bengals secured the third spot in the AFC North with a record of 9-8, narrowly missing the playoffs. With the 2025 season fast approaching, the Bengals would like to maintain their form.

The team and the fans would like to keep all their star players to once again try and reach the Super Bowl and possibly even hope to win it this time. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Trey Hendrickson and Cincinnati.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.