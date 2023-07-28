Joe Burrow injury update: Ja'Marr Chase provides promising news after Bengals QB gets carted off in training camp

It is fair to say that if either of Joe Burrow or Ja'Marr Chase is missing for the Cincinnati Bengals, things can get worrying for their playoff hopes. Remember that this is a team that had the longest playoff-win drought in the league before these two combined to take them to one Super Bowl and two AFC Championship appearances.

In NFL, though, everything can be illusion and dreams can be shattered in an instant. Joe Burrow was in the news about his reported contract extension as all other young quarterbacks inked eye-watering deals. Instead, he was trending today after pulling his calf during practice after he scrambled outside the pocket.

It was enough to send even the most strong-hearted Bengals fans into palpitations. However, thankfully for them, Ja'Marr Chase has come out with a positive update. He has known the quarterback for a long time having played with him at LSU. He said that as Joe Burrow was taken off the field, he gave a positive nod and he believes that indicates the quarterback is going to be back soon. The wide receiver remarked,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“We always give each other that nod... He (Burrow) gave me a nod [to say] he’s all right. He’s a strong dude. I wasn’t really worried... I believe he’s all right.”

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



“We always give each other that nod”



“He gave me a nod [to say] he’s all right. He’s a strong dude.” “I wasn’t really worried,” via @CharlieG__



“I believe he’s all… pic.twitter.com/eow2ogU23M Positive News: #Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase says that QB Joe Burrow gave him a nod to tell him he's "All right."“We always give each other that nod”“He gave me a nod [to say] he’s all right. He’s a strong dude.” “I wasn’t really worried,” via @CharlieG__“I believe he’s all… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Losing either Joe Burrow or Ja'Marr Chase would be tough for the Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase have the kind of understanding that very few players have in the NFL. It is a chemistry they bring from their time together playing college football.

After being selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, Joe Burrow was finding his way in the league before getting injured in Week 11. The Bengals finished the year with a 4-11-1 record, were bottom of the AFC North, and failed to make it to the playoffs. Ever since then, they have made it to the playoffs as he has returned to his full health.

But what should also be noted that, despite having Tee Higgins, the quarterback did not have Ja'Marr Chase in 2020. Before rupturing his ACL and MCL, the Cincinnati Bengals were 2-6-1 through Week 10, even with Burrow playing in those games.

Hence, his improved results in 2021 can also be put down to Ja'Marr Chase's emergence that season, when he finished as the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. It proves that their partnership is crucial for the Bengals to have a competitive chance.

As the AFC becomes more stacked than ever, the franchise needs both of them healthy, starting with their quarterback shaking off his latest injury.