Joe Burrow injury update: Zac Taylor drops update on QB’s health two weeks away from season opener vs Browns 

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered a massive scare after quarterback Joe Burrow injured his calf in the training camp. There were concerns about whether their star player has dealt with an Achilles injury.

After the tests, it was confirmed that Burrow suffered calf strains and won't miss many games this season. Recently, head coach Zac Taylor provided another update regarding his quarterback's injury that would make all their fans happy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Zac Taylor is optimistic about Joe Burrow

Packers Bengals Football

Here's what Taylor said about Joe Burrow as per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network:

“He looks great. Physically walking around, he looks as good as he's ever looked.”

Expand Tweet

The Cincinnati Bengals will begin their season against the Cleveland Browns, and now it's quite possible that Burrow will be able to play in that game.

The AFC North is arguably the best division in football, which is why every game matters. Hopefully, both teams will be on the field with their best players and provide a great game of football for all the fans.

Joe Burrow will be an MVP candidate this season

Bengals Burrow Football

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals didn't start their season well, and that had an impact on Joe Burrow's chances of winning the MVP award. If they are off to a good start this season, and Burrow continues to dominate, it won't be a surprise if the former first-overall pick wins the first MVP award of his career.

The Bengals were on track to make consecutive Super Bowls, but Parick Mahomes fought through an ankle injury to ruin Burrow's plans.

However, with the new season just two weeks away, all eyes will once again be on the team from Cincinnati and their quarterback who is likely to sign a new deal soon.

Last season Burrow finished with a passer rating of 100.8 with 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 16 games. If he stays healthy, we are likely to see even better production from him this upcoming season.

Poll : #2) Can you name the first team to win a Super Bowl with a wildcard playoff berth? (#1 Ans - Deion Sanders) Green Bay Packers Denver Broncos Oakland Raiders Pittsburgh Steelers 407 votes