"Joe Burrow just lost his job" - NFL fans react as Bengals sign Desmond Ridder ahead of 2025 season

The Bengals added an unexpected twist to their quarterback room by signing former Atlanta Falcons starter and Cincinnati icon Desmond Ridder.While the move seems targeted at bolstering depth behind Joe Burrow, the internet wasted no time in spinning narratives.After the signing on Sunday, NFL fans shared their thoughts on X.&quot;Burrow just lost his job,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Joey B count your days buddy,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;I'm a fan of this. Good option behind burrow, but this may mean the browning era is over,&quot; one fan commented.More fans reacted to the news.&quot;A battle to see who ends up as QB1 of the Bengals,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Cincy finally gets a QB,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Good for him,&quot; another fan said.Ridder, who electrified crowds at Nippert Stadium with a perfect home record, returns to the Queen City after bouncing around the NFL.His collegiate career remains historic. Ridder amassed over 10,000 passing yards, 87 touchdowns and 44 wins, but his professional journey has been less consistent.Since being drafted at No. 74 in 2022, he has started 17 games in Atlanta and had brief stints in Arizona and Las Vegas.Desmond Ridder enters crowded competition as Joe Burrow faces championship pressureNFL: Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders - Source: ImagnJake Browning remains the Bengals' presumed QB2 heading into camp, having proven himself when Burrow was sidelined in 2023.However, Desmond Ridder, who has more starting experience, could make a case to shift the pecking order. The rest of the depth chart includes journeyman Logan Woodside and rookie Payton Thorne, both likely battling for the QB3 spot.Riddler's recent NFL stops have been turbulent. After an uneven stretch in Atlanta, he was traded to Arizona and then released. He landed briefly in Las Vegas, where he appeared in six games and started once.His 63.6% completion rate and 16 touchdowns to 14 interceptions don’t scream starter, but suggests competence.For Joe Burrow, the timing of Ridder’s signing comes amid increasing scrutiny, not for his play, but for his postseason results. Despite putting up MVP-caliber numbers in 2024 (league-best 4,918 passing yards and 43 touchdowns), the Bengals missed the playoffs for the second straight year.Recently, Pro Football Network ranked Burrow 21st on its top 100 list. It's still elite, but it was a surprise to fans used to seeing the quarterback among the top five.Even more pointed are the growing comparisons to Dan Marino, a generational talent who never won a Super Bowl. Burrow reached the big game in 2022 but hasn’t returned since, and the clock is ticking for Cincinnati’s golden window.