“He reached out before I got drafted to Cincinnati”- Joe Burrow opens up on his special relationship with rapper Kid Cudi

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is quite cool in the public's eye. The way he carries himself both on and off the field is laudable, and last season he showed that he comes up big in clutch situations.

He also has a pretty good relationship with famous rapper Kid Cudi. On multiple occasions, Joe Burrow has talked about how he has been a fan of Kudi since childhood. Their relationship has grown stronger over the years.

In an appearance on the Colin Cowherd podcast, Burrow gave a complete overview of his relationship with Kid Cudi. Here's what the Bengals quarterback said:

"Growing up he was the music that I listened to, you know, sixth, seventh, eighth grade when you're finally starting to figure out your own tastes. You're not just listening to the same music that your parents were Have you grown up..."

Burrow continued:

"And that's the music that I grew up on and found myself personally, listening to all the time. And then he reached out before I got drafted to Cincinnati, and we've kind of kept this relationship going, we're friends now. He told me he was gonna make this song."

He concluded by saying:

"You know, we hung out together after the Superbowl. He kind of cheered me up after that. And so we have this relationship that is has continued for a couple of years, and it's exciting for me. He's been a good friend. He's helped me a lot. And I'm lucky to have a guy like that."

Kid Cudi naming a song after Joe Burrow is quite a testament to the relationship that the two stars share. Kid Cudi is among the many fans who hope Burrow can take the Bengals to another Super Bowl this season.

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are back on track

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens

After a poor start to the season, the Cincinnati Bengals have bounced back well. Quarterback Joe Burrow, along with his teammates, have found their groove and have won two straight games. There was some concern when the franchise went 0-2, but things are back on track following their Week 4 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

They currently share the same record (2-2) as their opponents in Week 5. They'll be facing AFC North rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, and this game is important. Especially when you consider how tight the race for the AFC North title will be.

The Bengals have a rather easy run of fixtures after the Ravens game and can solidify their playoff aspirations down the stretch. Burrow needs to be at his A-game this season, as the AFC North is looking to be closer than many expected. The Cleveland Browns are also 2-2, like the Bengals and the Ravens. The Pittsburgh Steelers, however, trail at 1-3. They have just named rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett as their starter and there is some optimism in Pittsburgh.

It will be interesting to see how the AFC North plays out this campaign and if Joe Burrow can lead the Bengals to glory.

