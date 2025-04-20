Joe Burrow makes feelings known on being internet's crush

Joe Burrow has become an internet sensation in recent years. The 28-year-old Bengals quarterback is among the most followed NFL stars and enjoys around 4.1 million followers on his Instagram account alone. From time to time, he makes headlines in the newspapers, particularly because of his stylish looks.

During this NFL offseason, Joe Burrow candidly reflected on becoming the internet's crush in his exclusive interview with PEOPLE, posted on Thursday. He talked about how the perception of the people "has changed over the years."

"It's been interesting to see how the perception of me has changed over the years," Burrow said. "I never really felt that way about myself, and I wouldn't say when I was younger, other people felt that way about me either."

He called it 'interesting' to see the change in the opinion of the fans.

"I just find it interesting how the change has happened over the last couple years. It makes you feel good. It definitely doesn't make me feel bad. So I don't pay attention too much to it, but sometimes it's nice," he said.

Be it on the field or off the field, Joe Burrow has been a fan favourite. In the 2024 season, the American had a remarkable time and was awarded the 2024 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

After his injuries in the 2023 season, when he could just manage to record a total of 2,309 yards in passing, Burrow made a comeback in 2024, recording 4,918 yards in passing.

It was his second Comeback Player of the Year award, having previously won it in 2021.

Joe Burrow shares his rare glimpse of the NFL offseason in recent IG post

After a fabulous NFL season, Joe Burrow has been having a much-needed break. Recently, he posted a rare glimpse of his offseason outing on his social media handle.

Burrow posted two pictures with some friends on Instagram on Friday.

"Wine and sprite guy," Burrow wrote in the caption of the IG post.

He was joined for the party by former NFL star Jake Hausmann and 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa. Burrow again stole the limelight with his stylish look. He donned a white shirt with black goggles for the party.

