Joe Burrow reveals why he decided to quit social media: 'There are too many distractions' 

In the age of athletes having a large social media presence, it comes as a shock when a young, popular quarterback, Joe Burrow, has decided to leave social media. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, who is entering his second year in the NFL, has announced he has decided to quit social media.

So, what is the reason why Burrow decided so, and will it be helpful for him in the long run?

Why has Joe Burrow quit social media?

During a daily training camp press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Joe Burrow was asked about his recently deleted social media accounts. Burrow, who had been active on both Twitter and Instagram, said that he deleted his accounts and removed the apps from his phone.

Burrow said that as of now, he plans to stay away from social media through at least training camp. As most people can attest to, Joe Burrow said that social media could cause a lot of distraction, and his main goal is to stay focused.

"Too many distractions during camp. I don't want to have all of those distractions right now. I just want to focus on football, focus on being around the guys, focus on the job at hand."

Joe Burrow says he’s “just about 100%” and his expectation is to “win a lot of games” this year. Also, Burrow deleted all of his social media to cancel out all distractions. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/C81sOc1FSJ — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) July 28, 2021

Burrow, who has fully recovered from a torn ACL that he suffered last season, is focused on getting back to where he left off. And, without reading social media posts and comments about his performances, that might help Burrow get to the level of success he achieved at LSU, which he now hopes to replicate with the Bengals.

The Bengals finished the 2020 season with a 4-12 record, last in the AFC North, a highly competitive division that saw the three other teams clinch playoff spots. In the ten games Burrow played in his rookie season, he threw for 2,688 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Bengals also drafted Burrow's LSU teammate, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Even early in training camp, Burrow and Chase looked as if they had picked up right where they left off during LSU's national championship run in 2019.

LSU connection back together: Joe Burrow throwing deep to Ja'Marr Chase, who comes down with a gorgeous one-handed grab. Thing of beauty.



(🎥 @Bengals)pic.twitter.com/WaKJhSxs8d — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 26, 2021

Following his announcement of quitting social media, Joe Burrow joins a long line of athletes and celebrities who have taken breaks from social media.

In this age of technology at our fingertips, athletes have become increasingly aware of others' thoughts and comments, which can cause a great deal of self-doubt. Stepping away from that allows young athletes like Joe Burrow to focus on what he gets paid to do: play football.

