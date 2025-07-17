  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Joe Burrow
  • Joe Burrow reveals mom Robin’s secret contribution in helping overcome his 'socially awkward' personality with fashion

Joe Burrow reveals mom Robin’s secret contribution in helping overcome his 'socially awkward' personality with fashion

By Shanu Singh
Published Jul 17, 2025 19:54 GMT
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; - Arrivals - Source: Getty
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Joe Burrow has been well-known for his unique fashion sense. However, the roots of his style go way back to his childhood, as it was something that helped the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback overcome his issues with low confidence.

Ad

It was his mother Robin’s secret contribution in introducing him to the world of fashion that changed his life for good.

On Thursday, Sports Illustrated released an exclusive interview with Burrow, during which he reflected on his struggles growing up as a “socially awkward” person. The quarterback admitted that Robin’s career in “fashion” merchandising helped him discover his unique way of expressing himself with different clothing pieces.

“My mom was in fashion when I was little, so I was around it,” Burrow said. “I was always pretty particular about what I wore, like when we’d be school shopping. I didn’t know anything, I just liked how the clothes felt and looked.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Moving forward in his statement, Burrow spoke on his specific personality type growing up and how fashion helped him overcome major struggles that came with that persona.

“I struggled (with confidence) when I was little. I was pretty uncomfortable in my own skin, and I think I was quiet and socially awkward, so I did express myself with colors and clothes,” Burrow further added.
Ad

Joe Burrow’s mom Robin shed light on Bengals QB’s interesting details about fashion choices

Earlier this month, Netflix released the teaser for “Quarterback” season 2 featuring Joe Burrow. The teaser featured a quick interaction of Burrow’s mom, Robin, who shared some interesting details about the quarterback’s mentality with fashion. Talking about Burrow’s picky nature with choosing clothes, Robin had said:

Ad
“I mean, honestly, I feel like from the time he was kind of little, he was always a little bit particular about his clothes. He liked what he liked for sure. I think it's exciting that he shows his personality in those ways.” (Timestamp: 0:13)

youtube-cover

Apart from his fashion choices, there always remains a constant buzz around Joe Burrow’s dating life. Last month, the quarterback turned heads when he was spotted hanging out with his rumored girlfriend, Sports Illustrated cover girl Olivia Ponton, in New York City.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Gio Vergara
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications