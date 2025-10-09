Joe Burrow’s comments about Joe Flacco resurface after vet QB’s sudden trade to Bengals

Joe Burrow’s comment about Joe Flacco ahead of Week 1 has resurfaced online. the Cincinnati Bengals brought in Joe Flacco in a trade with the Cleveland Browns earlier this week, following Joe Burrow’s injury. The sudden trade caught most by surprise, as Flacco was the Browns’ primary quarterback at the time Burrow got injured.In fact, the two quarterbacks were on opposing sides as the Bengals beat Cleveland to win their season opener. Prior to that Week 1 encounter, Burrow spoke highly of the 40-year-old veteran in a press conference, with the clip now viral on the internet. He said:“I think he throws it better than what a lot of people give him credit for. I think he’s one of the more natural throwers of the football that I’ve ever seen. He can spin it with the best of them. He’s got one of the strongest arms of all time, so he’s going to be able to put it when and where he wants to.”What happened to Joe Burrow?Joe Burrow left the Bengals’ Week 2 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars with a foot injury. The 28-year-old got injured after getting tackled from behind, with his foot grabbed as he was twisted to the ground.He remained on the ground after the tackle and only got up and out to the sideline with help. While he didn’t leave the field on a cart, he clearly couldn’t rest much of his weight on the injured foot.When will Joe Burrow return?There is no set date for the quarterback’s return. However, he is expected to be out for a long time, justifying the Bengals’ emergency trade for Flacco. Reportedly our with a Grade 3 turf toe injury, Burrow is expected out for at least three months.Following his surgery in September, Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor refused to put a particular date on Burrow’s return. Instead, he said:“There’s no reason to give a timeline. We don’t have a timeline. Now he’s just in recovery, and we’ll go from there.”In Burrow’s absence, backup quarterback Jake Browning has been filling in for him, leading the Bengals to three straight defeats. With Flacco’s arrival, however, Browning will return to the bench, with the veteran expected to start for Cincinnati.Flacco will lead the Bengals against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, facing their defense, famed as one of the toughest in the league.